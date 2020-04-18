Jennifer Lopez Channels Barbra Streisand During ‘One Home’ With Divine Version Of ‘People’

Be it at the Super Bowl in front of thousands or her living room, Jennifer Lopez will slay. She proved she’s the queen during the ‘One World’ event by delivering an epic performance of Barbra Streisand’s ‘People.’

Never say that Jennifer Lopez isn’t versatile. Within the span of two months, she’s gone from co-headlining the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show to singing to an audience of millions from the comfort of her own home. JLo, 50, appeared during One World: Together At Home on Apr. 18. After a night of memorable performances — Lizzo giving her spin on Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” a trio of Keith Urbans doing Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love,” The Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts seemingly drumming on nothing — it was up to JLo to top them all — and, oh. She seemingly did, thanks to a little help from Barbra Streisand. While illuminated by a tree covered in electric lights, JLo performed a version of Babs’ 1964 hit, “People,” and it was sublime. In the end, JLo said she ‘misses’ everyone, and without saying who, it was clear: she missed all the “people” of the world.

Add this performance along with the hilarious videos that she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, have put out with their children during this time, and it’s safe to say JLo is the queen of quarantine. Though “J-Rod” was on the rise to take over TikTok before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forced them into self-isolation, the duo has used this time to really step up their game. JLo even considered the possibility of saying “I Do” on the social media platform. “A TikTok wedding?” said JLo during an Apr. 7 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after Ellen DeGeneres, 62, suggested it. “It’s something to think about,” she said laughing.

JLo also talked about how the pandemic threw a wrench in her wedding plans. It’s been a year since Alex Rodriguez popped the question, and while they haven’t been in a rush to walk down the aisle, JLo said the pandemic “did affect” their plans a little bit. “We will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that,” she said. “We’re just kind of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Right now, JLo and A-Rod’s main priority is staying healthy. Marriage can wait. “Jen and Alex want to make their wedding into something very special,” a source told HollywoodLife, but they’re not going to really plan it out until we’re “all removed from the fear of what is going on in the world.” Jennifer, the source adds, is “really cool” about their marriage possibly being delayed. “he is used to working under pressure and plans changing at the last minute. She isn’t stressing about this at all. She knows things will work out how they’re supposed to and that their wedding day will be perfect no matter what.”

In the meantime, she can continue to perform via satellite and pop up in her exes’ Instagram Live sessions. JLo made a surprise cameo during Diddy’s “Dance-A-Thon” fundraiser. JLo reunited with her ex-boyfriend to bust out some moves and give fans of ’90s-era hip hop romances something to enjoy.