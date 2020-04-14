J.Lo & Diddy: Why It Wasn’t Awkward For A-Rod To See Them On IG Live 20 Years After Split

When Jennifer Lopez and Diddy reunited on IG Live over the weekend, her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, joined in on the fun — and a source told us EXCLUSIVELY why it wasn’t weird for him at all!

Twenty years after their breakup, Jennifer Lopez and Diddy virtually reunited on Instagram Live to raise money for COVID-19 relief on April 12…and there was no awkwardness about it! “Diddy and J.Lo are good friends,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They went through a lot when they dated, but now, they have bonded over being parents and have always been in touch to talk business and life. There is a mutual respect for each other and they really like each other as people. Just because it didn’t work out romantically for them all those years ago, doesn’t thwart them from being friends.”

Of course, now Jennifer is engaged to Alex Rodriguez, but he had no qualms about the reunion, either. “The only time there was a bit of an issue was when Diddy left a flirty comment on Jen’s ’10-Day Challenge’ Instagram post in 2019, but he ended up apologizing for it and, since then, Diddy and Alex have been cool with each other,” another insider explained. “Diddy went to see J.Lo’s final performance of her Vegas residency back in September, and he caught up with both her and Alex. They all get along great and it’s nothing but love between them at this point.”

J.Lo and Diddy’s virtual reunion was part of the rapper’s ‘Dance-a-Thon’ to raise money for front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic. He raised more than $3.5 million during the session, which also featured appearances from stars like Drake and LeBron James.

A-Rod also appeared with Jennifer during the Instagram Live session, and Jen told Diddy, “I don’t think you know this — this guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era.” Then, all three of them danced it out to some of Diddy’s legendary tracks. It’s all love!