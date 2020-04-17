Jessica Biel’s Reaction To Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears’ Instagram Exchange Revealed

Jessica Biel had some thoughts about her husband Justin Timberlake’s online interaction with ex-GF Britney Spears, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Fans were living for Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake‘s Instagram exchange after she showed off her dance moves to his song “Filthy” — and it turns out his wife Jessica Biel, 38, had no issue with it! ”Jessica is totally cool with Justin and Britney’s back and forth on Instagram,” a source close to the actress spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was really fun to see people happy about their reconnection,” the insider added.

“Nothing is going to come from it romantically,” the source noted of Britney and Justin, who began dating in the late 90’s as teens and split in 2002. Eventually, Britney went on to marry her now ex-husband Kevin Federline, who she shares sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with, while Justin tied the knot with Jessica in Oct. 2012. “Jess is just happy that she puts smiles on people’s faces in this time when smiles are all we need,” the source continued. Jessica and Justin seem happier than ever in their recent photos, and are often out and about with their adorable 4-year-old son Silas!

Although Justin and Britney haven’t been a couple in years, fans were still loving the nostalgia of their Instagram moment! It all started when Britney posted two back-to-back videos from her sunny California patio jamming to Justin’s sexy lead single from his Man of the Woods album. As if dancing to the song wasn’t enough, she even threw in some commentary about the pairs’ notorious past! “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago,” she began her Instagram caption posted on April 15, going on to pay her ex a compliment. “But hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT,” she gushed. Shortly after she posted the video, Justin got in on the comments and proved he was here for it with three hands up and a tears of joy emoji. No bad blood here!

It turns out that Justin and Britney are “on great terms,” according to sources close to the pair — and even “reconnected” a couple of years ago. “Justin was pleasantly surprised and touched by Britney’s words about him being a genius,” another source added, noting the pair have always had a “great friendship” despite past drama. “Of course Justin has moved on from everything that went down between him and Britney and wishes her nothing but the best. So much time has passed and it’s all water under the bridge at this point. It was so long ago and they were kids and at many different points in their lives. He thought her post was hilarious and thought it was sweet for her to give him a shout out like that,” a third insider revealed.