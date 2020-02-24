See Pic
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Step Out For Family Lunch Date With Adorable Son Silas, 4

Justin Timberlake Jessica Biel
Entertainment Director

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel took their precious son Silas out to lunch and for a stroll in New York City on Feb. 23. Justin and Jessica were all smiles on their family outing.

Justin Timberlake, 39, and Jessica Biel, 37, took advantage of the warmer weather in New York City on Feb. 23 by headling out for lunch at Bubby’s restaurant with their 4-year-old son Silas. Justin pushed little Silas in his stroller while Jessica walked by his side. Jessica looked cozy in a black fur coat and Justin embraced his country roots in a plaid jacket. Silas was all bundled up in his stroller and had a blanket over his lap.

The couple has always been a fan of family outings. Back in Oct. 2019, Justin and Silas were spotted running around together at Silas’ baseball practice. Justin was every bit the doting dad as he played with his son and Jessica watched. Justin and Silas also hit the green together at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in Aug. 2019.

This latest family outing comes nearly 4 weeks after Justin and Jessica’s last public appearance. Justin and Jessica stepped out for the season 3 premiere of The Sinner in Los Angeles. Jessica starred in season 1 of the USA series and currently serves as an executive producer.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel step out for a lunch date with their son Silas on Feb. 23. (BACKGRID)

Justin and Jessica have put on a united front ever since Justin was embroiled in scandal when he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 30, in Nov. 2019 during a night out a bar in New Orleans. Justin eventually took to Instagram to apologize and explain what happened.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse of judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he wrote in his message. The couple weathered the storm of the scandal and appear stronger than ever. On Valentine’s Day, Jessica posted a sweet photo of Justin and Silas. She called them her “valentines.”