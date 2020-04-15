La La Anthony Looks Stunning In Makeup Free Selfie As She Struggles To Stay Away From Fridge

La La Anthony echoed millions of other people’s problems as she did her best to stay away from the refrigerator during her time in self-isolation.

The struggle is real. La La Anthony, 40, is going through it at home as she’s doing everything she can to not raid her fridge for something absolutely delicious. The former Total Request Live star vented about her frustrations on Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, next to a gorgeous makeup-free selfie. “This is the only thing I can do to stay away from the f#%#ing fridge,” she captioned while pretending to sleep on the couch in a beautiful purple top. “HELP. Who else can relate?!!!!?” The mother-of-one made sure to add a bunch of food-related emojis from pizza to ice cream to tacos that exemplified all of the yummy items many of us have been enjoying inside over the past month.

It hasn’t been completely miserable for La La during her time in quarantine. She made the most out of the Easter holiday on Sunday, April 12, with her son Kiyan Anthony, 13, where they danced their hearts out to Notorious B.I.G.‘s classic song “One More Chance” in their living room. La La got in the festive mood for the footage by rocking a pair of blue bunny ears while baring in midriff in a colorful pasted outfit. Kiyan, who she shares with husband Carmelo Anthony, 35, took center stage during the footage as he busted his moves with his doting mother in the background.

La La’s fashion sense, which has been on display for years at this point, has only gotten better with time. She stunned in a bunch of incredible outfits earlier this year, one of which being a sexy plunging gown she sported to a Golden Globes after-party in February.

She also slayed, style wise, in a black leather outfit at a Winter Wonderland event in December. The ensemble featured a plunging zipper neckline and a belt that cinched her waist perfectly. She finished off the monochromatic look with black pumps, while fashioning subtle pieces of jewelry.