La La Anthony sizzled in a sequined black dress, featuring a dramatic thigh high slit and a plunging neckline at one of the many Golden Globes after-parties!

One of the undisputed best dressed at last night, Jan. 5’s, Warner Bros/InStyle Golden Globes after-party was none other than La La Anthony, 38! The brunette beauty looked absolutely stunning in her black sequined gown, which featured a thigh high slit and a plunging neckline. The spaghetti strap cut showed off La La’s toned arms perfectly, and she paired the look with muted jewel tones in her chandelier earrings and bold statement rings. The TV personality carried the monochromatic fashion statement all through her ensemble, wearing strappy, peep-toe black heels and sporting a black manicure and pedicure! When it came to La La’s makeup and hair, she truly did not disappoint, opting for her long locks to fashion a soft curl and her eye makeup a glorious smokey tone. La La’s entire look truly was one of the best of the night, and she was in good company!

Following the raucous shindig that was the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the stars headed to a series of after-parties to keep the fun — and drinks — going and flowing! Among the celebs sporting their original red carpet ensemble to the various post-show soirees was Taylor Swift, 30. The Golden Globe nominee attended one of the first parties of the night in her flora-inspired gown with hues and green and yellow throughout. Much like La La, Taylor looked positively radiant, as the good times kept rolling with the evening’s guests and nominees.

In total, there were nine after-parties that guests, presenters, winners, and nominees alike could all attend following the awards ceremony. The bashes were hosted by a number of famous organizations and companies, including Disney, WarnerMedia/HBO, Amazon Studios, Netflix, NBCUnivesal, Warner Bros./InStyle, CAA, UTA and WME. La La, of course, made her first stop at the Warner Bros./ InStyle party, where jaws dropped upon seeing her red carpet look!

La La has made a name for herself rocking incredible looks that are simultaneously classic and cutting edge. Her latest fashion choice was no exception! As awards season continues into the coming weeks, we hope to see more of La La and her impeccable style!