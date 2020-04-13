Jessica Simpson Channels Her Inner Bunny In A Pink Face Mask & Tie-Dye Sweats: See Easter Pic

Jessica Simpson had a cozy Easter with her family when she rocked a pink face mask & cute tie-dye sweats!

Easter was different for everyone this year and even Jessica Simpson, 39, embraced the new normal when she opted to wear a pink face mask and a pair of tie-dye sweats while relaxing with her family on Sunday, April 12. Jessica posted a picture of herself in a pastel pink, purple, and green tie-dye n:philanthropy sweatsuit featuring a crewneck sweatshirt and baggy drawstring sweatpants. She threw her blonde hair back into a messy high ponytail and topped her look off with a knotted headband and a gelly KNESKO SKIN face mask. Jessica captioned the adorable photo of herself, “5:30am bunny prep.”

Jessica had a special day spending Easter with her family, as she posted an adorable photo later on with her three kids and husband, Eric Johnson. The entire family was dressed in tie-dye pastel sweatsuits and she captioned the photo, “It was a different kind of Easter at the Johnson house, but we had the best time celebrating as a family. The kiddos were very happy the bunny wore his mask and gloves.”

We love seeing stars rocking comfy and casual clothes while being stuck inside during quarantine, it shows that the celebs are really just like us. Plus, considering no one can gather together to celebrate the holiday, the celebs stayed inside to hang with their families and had no reason to get dressed up.

We loved Jessica’s cozy Easter outfit and even though she wasn’t dressed up to the nines for the holiday, she still managed to look fabulous in her outfit.