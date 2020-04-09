See Pics
Shawn Mendes, Tyler Cameron, & More Hunks Exercising Shirtless While Self-Isolating

Shawn Mendes
BACKGRID
Hunky Tyler Cameron is seen shirtless as he chats former TV Bachelorette Hannah Brown in his Florida home town. The on-off couple have been spending some low key time together amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Coral Gables, FL - Shawn Mendes flexes his muscles as he starts to build a basketball hoop with girlfriend Camila Cabello dad, Alejandro. Shawn opted to forego his t-shirt for a shirtless display of his fit body. It seems that the singer is really getting in some serious bonding time with Camila's parent's Sinuhe Estrabao and Alejandro Cabello as they continue to quarantine together in Miami.
Palm Beach, FL - Tyler Cameron chats with a friend through the car window while out for a run. The shirtless hunk looked to have no worries keeping his social distance but was seen inadvertently touching his face. Tyler has been hanging out in Maimi with Hannah Brown since first being spotted together about a week ago sending fans into a frenzy about their relationship status. The two haven't commented on their official status but seem to be having a lot of fun playing games like Spin the bottle on tik tok and keeping their fans guessing.
Los Angeles, CA - Shia LaBeouf pounds the pavement again as he goes for a shirtless run with wife Mia Goth as both are seen wearing rings on their wedding fingers. The pair later went on a bike ride through town before heading back to the bus stop to catch a ride back home.
Weekend Editor

Many A-list hotties have been revving our engines during self-isolation thanks to their shirtless exercise routines!

Guys like Shawn Mendes and many more are providing a much needed distraction amid millions of us being stuck at home. Shawn, 21, was seen flexing his muscles while out and about with girlfriend Camila Cabello‘s father Alejandro at the basketball court on Wednesday, April 8. The “Stitches” singer has been giving fans glimpses of his hot body over the past month and we are here for it! He walked around sans shirt with his ladylove in late March where the two went in for a big kiss in the sunny city of Miami. Shawn is far from the only hunky celeb that has been making us drool with their chiseled abs as of late.

Former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has also been bringing it in the near-naked department both outside and during his time in self-isolation. The 27-year-old was seen chatting with a friend while jogging around in nothing but a pair of short shorts and a hat that left little to the imagination. His pal Matt James also posted a super hot Instagram video of him jumping out of the shower last month. Score! Shia Labeouf, 33, meanwhile, got in a good run of his own in Los Angeles in just a pair of workout pants. The Transformers star was able to put his elaborate tattoos on display that covered most of his impressive physique.

We cannot forget about one of the sexiest stars to ever grace our presence in this list: David Beckham! The 44-year-old stripped off his shirt for a kickaround after his MLS team’s first home match was canceled amid the Coronavirus crisis. The soccer legend has been making hearts melt for years with his toned bod and he appears to show no signs of slowing down in that department anytime soon!

There have also been hotties like Tom Holland and Outlanders star Sam Heughan that have been working it out on social media much to their fans happiness. Make sure to click on our gallery above to see all of the shirtless stars in action!