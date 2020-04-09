Kelly Ripa Looks Adorable In Her Easter Sunday Best In Childhood Throwback Pic From The ‘70s

Kelly Ripa has always been fashionable, even as a little girl. She wore the cutest dress and hat to Easter services in 1975 in a sweet throwback pic with her mom.



The coronavirus lockdown has provided time for celebs to go through old photos and Kelly Ripa found a piece of gold. She came across a throwback photo of herself as a little girl with her mom on Easter Sunday in the mid-1970s. Kelly looks adorable in a white dress with a full skirt just above the knee and a yellow satin belt. It matches the yellow stuffed bunny rabbit she’s holding in her hand. The 49-year-old was full of style even back then, wearing a layered white hat on her head that matched her dress.

Kelly was sporting some really long hair back then. She has braids on either side of her head going all the way down to her waistline. She even has bangs poking out from under the hat. Her hair is a darker shade of blonde than it is today, but Kelly’s bright smile in the photo is the same as it is every morning on Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly’s mom Esther Ripa looks incredibly fashionable in the photo. She’s in a perfect mid-70’s women’s pantsuit in lemon yellow. It features wide lapels on the blazer and wide legs on the pants. Esther has her blonde hair in a high updo, which was big at the time, and she has her right arm sweetly on her daughter’s shoulder. Kelly is so young in the photo she doesn’t even come up to her mom’s waist in the pic, and that’s even with her tall hat on. She would have been about five-years-old at the time.

“#tbt circa 1975-ish. A reminder you can still dress up for ZOOM church. Notice how mom coordinated her suit to my bunny/bonnet/dress,” Kelly captioned the photo and she’s right, everything is perfectly coordinated in yellows. Her celeb friends had plenty to say about the pic and the comment. Chelsea Handler wrote, “Zoom church? Oh, Jesus!” but nearly all churches are doing their Easter services online for social distancing purposes. Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos gushed, “Love this so much!!!” with three black heart emojis. Jenna Dewan told Kelly, “Ohhhhh myyyyy goodness this is epic!” while her former Hope and Faith co-star Faith Ford wrote, “Beautiful bunnies!” with emojis of the cute critters.