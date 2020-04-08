Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Lexy Panterra Reveals If There’s Any Hope For Them Getting Back Together

Lexy Panterra dated Brooklyn Beckham on and off in 2018 and 2019. She tells us EXCLUSIVELY if there’s any chance that they’ll reunite again.

While Brooklyn Beckham, 21, and YouTube workout guru Lexy Panterra, 30, made for a really cute couple, she says there’s no chance they’re going to get back together. The pair dated in 2018 and were spotted kissing and rekindling things in Sept. 2019. We talked to Lexy and asked her EXCLUSIVELY if there’s any future for the former couple and she couldn’t have been more exact with her words. “Absolutely never! He has a new girl every two seconds, it’s weird. He’s like in love every month. That’s weird,” she tells us.

She noted their nine-year age difference, telling us, “No, he’s too young.” While there’s no bad blood, they don’t even talk when they run into each other in public. “I realized that there’s a lot going on with that, but we you know, we’re cool. Just keep it friendly. We don’t even talk like if I see him out. It’s fine, but we’re not on — We’re not on like great terms either. Okay, it’s just like whatever,” Lexy explains. While the coronavirus seems to be bringing people together via FaceTime and social media, that’s not the case for Lexy and Brooklyn and she says they haven’t chatted at all during this time

During this quarantine time, Lexy hasn’t been lonely as she has a guy who she’s been in contact with. “Um, I am kind of talking to ish someone. Okay, and it’s weird because we’re not like public like that. So it’s a little complicated,” she reveals. It is kind of hard to take a possible new romance public when everyone is self-isolating due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Brooklyn went on a dating tear after breaking up with model Hana Cross in the summer of 2019, not only reuniting with Lexy, but also reportedly dating actresses Natalie Ganzhorn and Phoebe Torrance. He’s now officially settled down with 25-year-old American actress Nicola Peltz since January. The pair has been self-quarantined together in Los Angeles ever since California went into lockdown on March 19. They’ve shared ways that they are passing the time via their Instagram accounts, including painting their bodies and spending time at the beach. He even did her makeup in one video! They also made over 100 cupcakes for their local hospital as a thank you to its workers for their hard work during the coronavirus outbreak.