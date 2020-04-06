YouTube Star Lexy Panterra Reveals How Her Twerkouts Are Keeping Her In Shape During Quarantine

If you’re looking for a new & exciting workout, Lexy Panterra shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, the twerkouts she’s been doing at home to whip her into shape!

Staying in shape while quarantined at home can seem tough but luckily, dancer and YouTube star, Lexy Panterra, 30, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, during an Instagram live Q&A and workout on April 3, what exercises she’s doing at home to get toned. Unlike most of the at-home workouts we’ve been seeing everywhere lately, Lexy likes to switch things up and admitted that twerkouts have been keeping her busy and in shape.

“I’ve been doing live classes at 11 in the morning on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays and I don’t teach that often anymore because I’m focused on my music, but I decided to take this time to go live and workout with people,” Lexy admitted like it. I think that’s keeping me in shape because I normally have a trainer and I train almost every day with him indoors but that hasn’t been the case. And I feel like I’ve been lazier actually indoors.”

As for her workout of choice, Lexy gave a step-by-step of her twerkout, which Mel B, is a huge fan of. You don’t need any equipment, but if you have resistance bands, Lexy suggests using them to make the workout harder. To see her entire workout, see the video below.

To keep her motivated, Lexy admits her new song, ‘Gemini Valentine’ has “been on repeat for a long time. Other than that, Cautious Clay.” As for her diet, Lexy said she has a fully stocked fridge but revealed she can’t just grab food and eat it out of her fridge. “I have to make everything in the fridge because we’re on a healthy diet here. Right? Everyone’s learning how to cook indoors. I’m doing a good job. I’m not gonna lie. There’s a lot of veggies, fruits and stuff like that.”