OUCH! YouTube star, Lele Pons, had a brutal accident while learning a TikTok dance — she fell backwards and RIGHT through a glass door!

Lele Pons is new to the TikTok world, and she had a major fail while learning a dance for the app. In the video, Lele started out strong, shaking her booty and showing off her moves while even making showy faces for the camera. Unfortunately, by the end of the video, things went SO wrong — Lele fell backwards, and she stumbled so far, that she fell right into the glass door behind her. She crashed through the glass and wound up on the other side!

Although the fall looked pretty brutal and painful, Lele seemed to be okay afterward, as she poked fun at herself for the mishap on Twitter. “Still learning how to do these TikTok dances,” she wrote, with a series of emojis. “(Wait for it).” Lele has been filling up on TikTok while quarantined these last few weeks, and has taken on several other dance challenges on the app, including Drake’s now-viral “Toosie Slide.” Luckily, things went better in her other videos!

So many celebrities have turned to TikTok to pass the time while stuck inside and practicing social distancing. Many stars (including Ciara, LeBron James, Kylie Jenner, Mariah Carey and more) have teamed up with their kids to produce amazing videos, while others are doing it on their own. Many celeb couples also took part in the TikTok ‘Switch Up’ challenge, which has them switching clothes in the middle of the video!

Still learning how to do these TikToks dances😩🥴💔 (wait for it) pic.twitter.com/eAbAsWtYHa — Lele Pons (@lelepons) April 7, 2020

Lele rose to Internet stardom as a Vine star, and since the app shut down, she has continued to be a presence in the online community through YouTube videos and her social media pages. Lele has millions of subscribers on her YouTube page and more than 40 million fans on Instagram. It looks like TikTok is going to be her next big venture!