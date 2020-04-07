Kylie & Kris Jenner Impersonate Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Iconic Fight In New TikTok Video

Even Kylie and Kris Jenner hopped onto the ‘ABCDEFG’ TikTok trend! The mom-daughter duo showed off their acting skills to recreate Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s memorable argument on ‘KUWTK.’

If you haven’t gotten the memo yet, Kylie Jenner is on TikTok! The 22-year-old makeup mogul couldn’t resist using one of the audio clips that has gone viral on the social media app, which was taken straight from her family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Of course, it was from the scene in which Kourtney Kardashian infamously told Scott Disick, “ABCDEFG I have to go.” To recreate the iconic scene, Kylie enlisted the help of her mom, Kris Jenner, 64, for her TikTok video that she uploaded on April 6.

In the clip, Kylie played her sassy older sister, while Kris tackled the role of Kourtney’s ex, Scott. “So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?” Kris mouths to Scott’s words, to which Kylie (as Kourtney) lip syncs, “ABCDEFG I have to go.” For added dramatic effect, Kylie slid on a pair of pearl-studded sunglasses.

“What the heck does ABCDEFG mean?” Kris (Scott) asks, to which Kylie (Kourtney) says, “It’s just a phrase I like to use… It means the conversation is over.” To make her point, Kylie pulls a big bottle up to her lips. This same exact scene has been recreated by countless Tik Tok users, including Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson! For the impersonation that the couple shared on March 16, Cara played Scott and Ashley took on Kourtney. No matter who’s mouthing the words, this scene will never get old (thank you Kourtney).

Kourtney’s famous one-liner on KUWTK calls to mind how she now wants to step back from her family’s longtime reality television show! The Poosh blogger has made it clear on multiple occasions that she prioritizes family over work, which she reminded fans once again after the April 2 episode of KUWTK aired. Yes, as in the episode in which Kourtney left Kim with bloody scratches!

“I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well,” Kourtney wrote in a series of tweets. She continued, “In fact, [motherhood] is the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt.” Consider this Kourt’s new way of saying ABCDEFG — goodbye!