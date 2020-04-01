Royalty Brown, 5, Slays TikTok Challenge Just Like Her Dad Chris — Hilarious Video

Royalty Brown’s taking over TikTok, nailing an epic, goofy dance to Cardi B’s coronavirus rant! She’s got moves just like her dad.

She’s her father’s daughter! Royalty Brown gave dad Chris Brown a run for his money when she effortlessly tackled a TikTok dance craze on March 31, and mom Nia Guzman posted the proof on Instagram. In the hilarious video, the five-year-old busts a move (or 10) to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage”, seamlessly transitioning into the Cardi B coronavirus rant. The whole thing is hilarious, especially because Royalty’s wearing an adorable, pink tulle dress like a princess while mouthing Cardi’s instant classic.

At the end, Royalty giggles while giving her little dog kisses, and sticks her tongue out at the camera. Nia couldn’t hold back her laughter, either. Her followers were freaking out about the cuteness, and about how much Royalty reminded them of Chris. “she acts just like her dad😩😍😂,” one person astutely noted. “she her daddy daughter fr😂😂,” commented another. “Goofy like her daddy!! So cute 💛.” Others wanted to know Royalty’s TikTok account name ASAP. Now that Ro’s been practicing her TikTok moves with her mom, it’s time to get in on another challenge with her dad.

As a source recently told HollywoodLife, “it’s only a matter of time” before that happens! In fact, Royalty’s the reason he’s on TikTok in the first place. “She loves it. She plays on it all the time. She likes watching them and making them and was onto this way before Chris,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Don’t be surprised if you see Chris making a TikTok with Royalty sometime soon,” a second source said. “It’s one of the main reasons he set up his account, after seeing how many fans were begging to see dance videos of them together. Chris and Ro obviously love dancing together, and he thinks it’s just another fun way for them to pass the time and keep her entertained.”