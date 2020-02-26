Chris Brown’s daughter is a massive fan of her dad’s music. She got behind the drivers wheel of her mom’s car and asked Siri to play her dad’s tune ‘You Got It Girl.’

Usually Chris Brown‘s fans are treated to pics of his daughter Royalty, or videos of her singing and dancing. This time around, they got to see what a giggly, happy little girl she is. Her mom Nia Guzman shared a video of the five-year-old playing in their car, and wrote that Royalty asked Siri to play Chris’ music and that resulted in a dance party. In the Feb. 26 Instagram vid, RoRo is seen in the driver’s seat of the car while her mom films her from the back.

“Well, today me and Royalty changed places. She’s the mommy and I’m the daughter and she’s driving me home,” Nia says as Royalty turn around from the driver’s seat and bursts into the giggles. “Ready? I’m going to try to buckle my seat belt,” she tells her mom, who asks her how she’s going to be able to drive if she can’t see over the dashboard. That didn’t deter Royalty, who said “Watch!” and just sat up higher in her seat. RoRo definitely has her dad’s determination!

When Nia told her to hurry up, as she was getting hot in the back seat, ever thoughtful Royalty reached back and adjusted the air conditioning knob…even though the car wasn’t running. Sadly, Nia missed filming the very best part of their school run, since she finally got behind the wheel to drive Royalty home from class. “ACTUALLY IT GOT BETTER!! SHE SAID SIRI PLAY CHRIS BROWN ‘YOU GOT IT GIRL’ FROM THERE IT WAS A WHOLE PARTY!! MY ROYALTY,” Nia wrote in the caption.

Fans went wild for Chris’ little cutie. User Angel wrote, “That’s Our Little Miss Princess Queen👑👑👑👑💋💋💋💋,” while aubreezy gushed, “Aww how adorable! Bless her heart 😂💜💜💜💜.” User Rashad commented, “I love her she’s so Beautiful 🙏❤️😘❤️🙏,” while indigobeauty wrote, “😂 she a ball of enjoy 😉 ❤️.”