Eva Marcille accepted fellow housewife NeNe Leakes’ body challenge when she showed off her impressive post-baby body, including a flat stomach, six months after giving birth, in a new Instagram video she shared with fans.

Eva Marcille, 35, may be a mother-of-three but she proved she knows how to stay fit! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Apr. 3, just six months after having her third child, and accepted co-star NeNe Leakes‘ challenge to show off her body without altering it with clothing or filters. The gorgeous star wore a white crop top and gray stretch pants in the clip and while showing off her flat stomach, she explained to her viewers that she’s aiming to “create confidence” with a no makeup challenge she previously did and this new challenge.

“Thank you @neneleakes for the body challenge!!! I ACCEPT! I nominate you to do your own challenge but make a video it’s harder to auto correct (and no old pictures with wiggly walls and backgrounds!!! Happy shooting🤣🍑 (Both my shirt and pants are cotton no spanx and NO sucking in FYI),” Eva wrote in her caption for the video.

This isn’t the first time Eva, who is married to Michael Sterling, has talked openly with fans about her post-baby body. The doting mom, whose three kids include daughter Marley, 6, and sons Michael, 1, and six-month-old Maverick, also admitted that she wanted to get back to the gym just five weeks after having her youngest son, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I think in the end it was like 40 something [pounds],” Eva EXCLUSIVELY said about how much she gained during her third pregnancy when she appeared at the first annual BravoCon in New York City on Nov. 16, 2019. “First day of BravoCon started my five weeks and it takes six weeks before you even go back to the doctor or workout or do anything. So I go see [Married To Medicine’s] Dr. Jackie [Walters], my doctor. Hopefully she clears me to workout.”

From the looks of Eva’s latest video, it sure does look like she’s happily been putting in the work and staying healthy and strong. We look forward to seeing more videos that promote body confidence from Eva in the future.