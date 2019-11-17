Eva Marcille Reveals How She’s Bouncing Back After Welcoming Baby Maverick 5 Weeks Ago

‘RHOA’ star Eva Marcille is looking as fabulous as ever after welcoming her newest bundle of joy into the world just a few short weeks ago.

Eva Marcille, 35, has always looked fabulous when we see her on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. This season captured the current mom of three fully pregnant with her son Maverick, 5 weeks, and now that he’s here, she can’t wait to get back in the gym after gaining the pregnancy pounds. “I think in the end it was like 40 something [pounds],” Eva told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the first annual BravoCon in New York City. “First day of BravoCon started my five weeks and it takes six weeks before you even go back to the doctor or workout or do anything. So I go see [Married To Medicine’s] Dr. Jackie [Walters], my doctor. Hopefully she clears me to workout.”

Delivering a baby isn’t easy for anyone, let alone when you have two other littles ones to look after. So it makes perfect sense as to why Eva knows how hard her body has been working and is proud to have gone through it all. “I mean, hey, it was a whole baby,” Eva joked about the weight she gained. “We are and however you do it, if it’s a C-section if is natural. I had an epidural for sure.”

There has already been so much drama when it comes to this season between Eva and co-star Kenya Moore, 48, and the season has only just begun. Though most of the filming for season 12 is wrapped, there is one very important filming date Eva has her sights on to debut her official post baby body look. “I think I’ll like really start concentrating on it like before my reunion,” Eva admitted. “So that I can slay with like a proper side-eye and snatchedness, yes.”