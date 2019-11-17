‘RHOA’: NeNe Leakes Throws Shade At Cast Mates & Calls Her Show Return The ‘Premiere’ — ‘They Tried’

NeNe Leakes took to Instagram on Nov. 16 to share a photo of herself laughing along with a caption that confidently promoted her return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, which will air on Nov. 17.

NeNe Leakes, 51, is ready for all The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans to watch her return to the series on Nov. 17! The reality star threw a little shade at her co-stars when she shared a bold message to Instagram just one day before her big episode airs. Although Bravo has already aired two new episodes of the 12th season in the last two weeks, NeNe called her return in the upcoming third episode the “premiere”, indicating she’s the one everyone should watch! “Just like DAT’ she’s back for the PREMIERE of RHOA TOMORROW @ 8pm on Bravo! They tried real hard on the pre-show hunni but it didn’t work! The #HBIC #OG #the1 See y’all tomorrow,” the main cast member captioned a photo of herself laughing. Check out NeNe’s Instagram post HERE!

NeNe’s followers quickly responded to her cheeky post and a lot of them couldn’t contain their excitement for her return to the series. “PREMIERE Indeed!” one follower wrote while another said the ratings aren’t the same without her. “It has been a snooze fest! Now things will get real. 🙌🏼🙌🏼,” another wrote. “Let the games begin,” said yet another.

NeNe’s return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which she has been on for 11 of the 12 seasons it’s been on the air, is definitely sure to be entertaining. One of the most anticipated episodes of the new season is the one that will show the “explosive” fight between NeNe and co-star Kenya Moore, 48, during a trip to Greece. “I will say the drama in the relationship between NeNe and Kenya is…goes a little deeper than what seems to be on the surface. Their confrontation, hands down, has got to be the most explosive of the season for sure,” co-star Cynthia Bailey, 52, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct. The fight started after Kenya found out that her estranged husband Marc Daly, had been in close contact with NeNe and her husband Gregg, during their marriage.