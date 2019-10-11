Wendy Williams Gets In The Middle Of Kenya Moore & NeNe’s ‘RHOA’ Drama: Kenya Wants NeNe’s Top Spot

Despite being tight with NeNe Leakes, Wendy Williams admitted on her October 11 show that she has no problem with the ‘RHOA’ star’s enemy and co-star Kenya Moore. The host weighed in after Kenya slammed NeNe as a bully on the Bravo show!

Caught in the middle! Wendy Williams may have rekindled some old friendships in Hollywood, and even created new ones, but the talk show host, 55, still says what she wants on her show. And, despite being thick as thieves with NeNe Leakes, Wendy still gave her honest opinion about The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s ongoing feud with co-star, Kenya Moore.

In a new interview on October 10, Kenya slammed NeNe for the way she treats the RHOA cast. The mother of one told TMZ that NeNe is an “absolutely bully,” who she wishes would get herself together. Kenya, who said she always comes in peace, yet NeNe always finds a way to be “bothered,” also added that NeNe is intimated by her. — That’s when Wendy, who just had a girls night out with NeNe on Oct. 6, weighed in.

“I personally have no problem with Kenya. She can call me and I can be as friendly with her, based on if I saw a demeanor in her that was sweet like NeNe,” Wendy admitted on her Friday show, noting that she still says what she wants despite being friends with NeNe. “Look, I’m not that invested, I’m invested with you [the audience], that’s it. I’ve told you guys this all along: I’m on nobody’s payroll, please! I go out when I want, I say what I want, I check in with people to get the proper answers.” she explained.

Wendy continued: “Here’s what I think the problem is, NeNe was the queen of the franchise. NeNe took some time off… then Kenya has been a star on the show since she first got on the show. I mean, they should’ve given her the peach after the first episode. Kenya’s now gunning for that NeNe money. NeNe is the queen of the franchise… I don’t know NeNe.”

The talk show host also mentioned that upon hearing about Kenya’s interview, she texted NeNe to ask about what she had to say about it all. However, the RHOA star did not answer.

NeNe and Kenya’s feud has been going on for quite some time. Kenya took a year off from the show last season (11) to focus on her family, but still made guest appearances — one of which occurred at the end of the season at Cynthia Bailey’s wine cooler party. NeNe fought with Cynthia after she discovered that Kenya, who she called a “monster,” was invited to the party.

Bravo, along with Kenya herself, announced her big return to the show’s twelfth season over the summer. And, NeNe didn’t seem happy about Kenya coming back to the franchise, which she, herself has been a part of since its 2008 inception. While chatting with Wendy on her show, September 17, NeNe acted like she didn’t know Kenya.

“Who’s that now?”, NeNe said sarcastically, when asked about Kenya’s return to the show’s upcoming season. “Good luck with that,” she later added, in reference to Wendy’s opinion that Kenya is coming for NeNe’s RHOA money. Fans of the show will know that NeNe is the highest paid and longest tenured Housewife in that particular franchise. The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres November 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.