Wendy Williams Gets In The Middle Of Kenya Moore & NeNe’s ‘RHOA’ Drama: Kenya Wants NeNe’s Top Spot
Despite being tight with NeNe Leakes, Wendy Williams admitted on her October 11 show that she has no problem with the ‘RHOA’ star’s enemy and co-star Kenya Moore. The host weighed in after Kenya slammed NeNe as a bully on the Bravo show!
Caught in the middle! Wendy Williams may have rekindled some old friendships in Hollywood, and even created new ones, but the talk show host, 55, still says what she wants on her show. And, despite being thick as thieves with NeNe Leakes, Wendy still gave her honest opinion about The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s ongoing feud with co-star, Kenya Moore.
In a new interview on October 10, Kenya slammed NeNe for the way she treats the RHOA cast. The mother of one told TMZ that NeNe is an “absolutely bully,” who she wishes would get herself together. Kenya, who said she always comes in peace, yet NeNe always finds a way to be “bothered,” also added that NeNe is intimated by her. — That’s when Wendy, who just had a girls night out with NeNe on Oct. 6, weighed in.