Porsha Williams & Eva Marcille’s Feud Leaves ‘RHOA’ Cast ‘Divided’ As Costars Take Sides

Drama between Porsha and Eva started over confusion surrounding Kenya Moore’s Barbie themed birthday for baby Brooklyn.

The drama is at an all-time high on Real Housewives of Atlanta — especially when it comes to the feud between Porsha Williams, 38, and Eva Marcille, 35. “The Eva and Porsha feud has divided the Atlanta ladies,” an insider close to the cast spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s Porsha, Kenya Moore and Tanya Sam versus Cynthia Bailey, Eva and NeNe Leakes with Kandi Burgess in the middle.” Tension between the women started around Kenya’s Barbie themed birthday party for her 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn. Eva, who just gave birth to her third child Maverick Sterling, reportedly didn’t bring her two older kids Marley and Michael Jr. to the party because she “wasn’t’ sure what the vibe would be.” The comment was then repeated back to Kenya by way of Porsha.

Eva later denied she was throwing any shade in a recent interview on The Real but was seen raking Porsha over the coals for accusing her of shading Kenya — who has returned to the show — in RHOA clip. “Porsha just had a baby and I tiptoed around her whole little feelings,” Eva said in the clip.. “Come on now. B*** if you want me to go off…Porsha has enough b——-t going on in her life. She can converse about that. She needs some business. And I can float her a lot of these blogs so she can mind that business. Porsha may want to stay all the way up out of my business. She still got her C-section healing and she over here worried about somebody else’s babies.” Porsha then responded on social media by writing, “We never lose friends. We simply learn who the real ones are” with a snake emoji and unfollowing Eva.

“Porsha threw shade at Eva on social media because of a clip from the second episode that she saw,” the insider continues. “She was bent out of shape because she saw Eva explain her reason for not bringing her kids to Kenya’s party and felt that Eva told two different stories.” The rift is causing a divide amongst the cast members, forcing the women to take sides. “The sad thing is is that Eva and Porsha were getting along amazingly well and so were Kenya and Eva. Porsha has used a snake to signify Eva before, so Porsha using a snake in her shade on social this week seems to signify Eva.”

“I don’t understand what the problem is about where I bring my kids or don’t bring my kids. They’re my kids! It’s my discretion,” said Eva revealed on The Real, spinning a different story than the RHOA clip. “I appreciate everyone having their own opinion, but at the end of the day, I had a kid, it was in utero because I was pregnant. But I had a flight notice, I left early from the event because I had a flight to catch…It really wasn’t that deep. My kids don’t know her kids yet. It was not shade at all. They really made a mountain out of a molehill. My kids were in school! [Kenya and I] don’t have a friendship yet. I don’t know you to take my kids out of school that I pay for.”

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently airing on Bravo, and there’s no shortage of feuds with the ongoing drama between NeNe and Cynthia which also happens to involve Kenya!