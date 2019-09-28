‘RHOA’s Eva Marcille Welcomes Third Child & Her Second Boy With Husband Michael Sterling

Eva Marcille is now a mother of three! The ‘RHOA’ star welcomed her second child with husband Michael Sterling, and third child overall, after delivering a healthy baby boy on Sept. 27 late in the evening.

Eva Marcille, 34, has blessed her son Michael Todd Sterling Jr., 1, and daughter Marley Rae, 5, with another sibling! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s household grew bigger after giving birth to a baby boy named Maverick on Sept. 27, a source EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife. This is the second child the Bravo star has welcomed with her husband, Michael Sterling — they welcomed their first son in April 2018, and tied the knot by October of that year.

The baby arrived not long after Eva and her friends threw a party for him! RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey, 52, and NeNe Leakes, 51, gathered for Eva’s baby shower on Sept. 15, which was sunflower-themed. It was a surprise to see Cynthia and NeNe at the same event, but the ladies put aside their differences to celebrate Eva’s growing miracle.

This will be Sterling No. 3 for Eva and Michael! Although Eva welcomed her daughter Marley with her ex, Kevin McCall, 34, the reality television star legally changed Marley’s last name to her husband’s surname. “Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her her biological father’s name. After two months we became estranged and I raised her as a single mom. The good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children. And so long story short, we all have the name Sterling and Marley’s the only one with her biological father’s name. I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name,” Eva revealed on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Aug. 2019. A judge approved the request to change Marley’s last name that same month!

Eva’s third child can expect to be spoiled by a lot of “aunties,” even if they don’t share the same blood. “🌻For a girl with no sisters I must say he definitely has a lot of aunties🌻,” Eva wrote in a post about her baby shower — imagine if the Atlanta “Housewives” were your honorary aunties!