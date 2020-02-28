‘RHOA’ — Eva Marcille Reveals Whether She Thinks Porsha & Dennis Are Endgame: ‘Life Is Hard’

Eva Marcille gave her honest opinion on her ‘RHOA’ costars Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley’s relationship after the couple have experienced many highs and lows both on and off the show.

“I love their relationship. I hope so,” Eva Marcille, 35, responded after being asked if she thinks her RHOA costars Porsha Williams, 38, and Dennis McKinley, 43, will make it to the altar in our EXCLUSIVE interview with her. “I root for them and I root for love. I know she loves him. I know he loves her. They have a beautiful baby together. Life is hard enough by yourself. And the thing is, I think a lot of times Instagram and magazines and pictures make the illusion that life’s perfect. So you see relationships and couples and it’s perfect, and you think about your life that’s not perfect, and then you get upset, but no one’s life is really perfect.”

The former America’s Next Top Model winner continued, “And when you get married, it’s not like, ‘Hey, let’s live the perfect life,’ but no, ‘Let’s live this crazy life together and support each other together.’ So I hope that what they’re going through allows them to be stronger so that when they are married and they have to weather life’s storms, they’re there for each other.” Eva also commended the couple on showing “the whole picture” about their relationship and not just what is seen on social media.

Porsha and Dennis’ relationship has been quite complicated ever since he came into the picture. He admitted to cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Pilar Jhena which caused them to split before getting re-engaged later on that year. Things may not be good for them presently as she played coy last month when Andy Cohen, 51, asked her on Watch What Happens Live about rumors that Dennis was out and about with a group of “beautiful” women at 4:00 a.m. “I’m figuring it out,” she responded.

“Porsha and Dennis are keeping their relationship and the ins and outs of it a little more private now that they’ve reconciled but they seem to be doing well,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife on Monday, February 10. “They just don’t want people prying too much. It’s taken a lot of communication, but she’s really working on trusting him again. It’s been shown a lot on the show, but they’ve been in therapy. Her family had more trouble forgiving him than she did, but they love and support Porsha and want her to be happy.”