‘Waka & Tammy’: Preview: Waka Admits He ‘Never’ Stops Arguing With Tammy

Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera don’t have a ‘normal marriage’ and the couple is honest about their arguing in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 2 episode of ‘What the Flocka.’

Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera don’t see eye-to-eye about Tammy’s massive closet in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka. Their house is still in need of renovations, but Tammy made sure to make room for her stuff. If not, all of her things would still be in boxes and she’d just be buying more because she can’t find anything. She’s still not done with her closet, too. Waka says this is all her money, but Tammy doesn’t think he should see it that way. It’s all their money.

“When we’re in a compromising or uncomfortable situation or a hard time, we definitely argue a lot. But I feel like we need to argue,” Tammy says in her confessional. She wonders if Waka feels the same way, though. “Oh yeah, we love arguing. We never stop arguing. Ever,” Waka admits. At least he’s honest! Tammy is upfront about the fact that she and Waka don’t have a “normal marriage.”

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple and they revealed they’re not shy about showing all sides of their relationship. “I think 100% of our times, we are ourselves,” Waka told HollywoodLife. “There ain’t no sugarcoating because it is hard to live a lie. And then do an interview and try to tell the truth. I think that’s the strongest point about our show.”

The synopsis for the April 2 episode reads: “Couples therapy sparks a firestorm. Deb and Mona serve tough love and anger escalate over Tammy’s career. Tammy leaves town to cool off, but her teenage daughter Charlie continues to rebel. Waka fights to save his marriage from imploding.” Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.