‘Waka & Tammy’ Preview: Tammy Admits She’s Not ‘Affectionate’ With Waka In Therapy

Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera decide to go to couples therapy in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.’ They try to get to the bottom of why Tammy isn’t ‘affectionate’ with Waka.

Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera are trying to work out their issues and go to couples therapy in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 26 episode of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka. Right away, Tammy confesses that she’s not affectionate with Waka. On the other hand, she admits Waka is “very loving” with her. “That’s one thing I love about him,” Tammy continues.

“I don’t know what I’m not affectionate but I love the affection,” Tammy says to their therapist. Waka thinks he knows exactly why and it all stems back to Tammy’s childhood. Waka tells the therapist it’s “serious.” The therapist brings up Tammy’s father and she’s quick to say he’s been in jail for over 30 years, so she’s never really had a relationship with him.

“I wouldn’t change my past for anybody or anything because that made me who I am. Who knows? If my father never went to jail, maybe I wouldn’t be as successful or the person I am today,” Tammy says. Tammy and Waka get into a bit of an argument when they don’t see eye-to-eye. The therapist says he just saw a “soft part” of Tammy and it seems like there are memories she doesn’t want to confront. She later admits to her therapist, “I have my moments where I do break down.” Now they’re getting somewhere.

The synopsis for the March 26 episode reads: “Drama hits the fan when Waka’s little white lie spirals into chaos. Tammy is blindsided when Waka traps her into couples therapy and learns that their marriage is shattered. The pressure to keep it all together pushes Tammy into a breakdown.” Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.