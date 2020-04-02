Kylie Jenner Relaxes By Her Pool After Breaking Isolation To Do Kim Kardashian’s Makeup

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a sunny quarantine day relaxing her pool. Once again, she’s a stunning distraction for the turmoil going on in the world by enjoying the outside while self-distancing.

When you’ve got a spread as big as Kylie Jenner does, it’s okay to get outside and soak in plenty of sunshine while remaining in isolation over the coronavirus. The cosmetics mogul relaxed by her Hidden Hills pool on April 2. She shared the video via her Instagram stories that showed her toned legs on a lounger next to the blue water. A nicely manicured green lawn is on the other side past that. The sky is clear as can be, looking across the valley to mountains in the distance. She included some digital floaty clouds over the quick video, and made home isolation look sooooo enviable!

After that video, she showed a closeup of the swirling waters of her hot tub. She even had her lunch outside, as in the next slide Ky showed two yummy looking cheeseburgers with their toasted bun tops. Kylie wrote, “My burgers are cute” over the pic and in the next story, showed a closeup of the plate along with her side of fries. Dang, isolation at Kylie’s looks delicious!

Kylie’s been doing her part to remain at her Hidden Hills estate to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, per the orders of CA Governor Gavin Newsom and his “Safer at Home” plan. But she did break cover to help sister Kim Kardashian, 39, do her makeup for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon‘s home edition of The Tonight Show on March 31. Since Kim is also doing her best to self-distance, she was without her glam squad and enlisted Kylie’s help. They met up at mom Kris Jenner‘s place as to minimize contact with others, as Kim has a husband Kanye West, 42, and four small kids at home.

After her day by her pool, it was back to work for Kylie, but not with her cosmetics job. In a new slide she told fans she was heading over to Twitter to live tweet along with a Thursday episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.