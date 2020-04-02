Justin Bieber Snaps Gorgeous Makeup-Free Pic Of Hailey Baldwin In Bathtub — ‘My Baby’

Quarantine hasn’t been that bad for Justin Bieber. After all, according to the pic he shared, he gets to pass the time by watching his gorgeous wife, Hailey Baldwin, take a relaxing bath.

“Love you, baby! Photo taken by me,” Justin Bieber, 26, captioned the picture of Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin, 23) that he posted to his Instagram on Apr. 1. In the pic, Hailey lounges in a bathtub with her hair up, a golden earring on her left lobe, and not a speck of makeup on her naturally glamorous face. It’s unclear whether she was in the middle of a late-night soak or if she was just sitting in an empty tub. However, judging by this sweet gesture, Justin’s love for his wife in this time of quarantine is undeniable.

Justin and Hailey have made the best of their time since isolating themselves in their home up in Canada. “This is the love of my life. This is my whole existence. She’s my favorite,” Justin said during a Mar. 19 Instagram Live, in between planting kisses on his wife. The next day, they teamed up for a “Cookie Shop“-inspired TikTok video. A few days later, they tried to do the Megan Thee Stallion “Savage” challenge, but Justin couldn’t stop himself from staring at Hailey’s backside.

These two “are treating this time together as almost like a Honeymoon,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are relaxing and hanging out watching TV and movies. They are praying together, and he is singing her songs. They are just being close and trying to pass the time any way they can.” This time together is “working out great,” according to the insider, because they’re keeping bust with “art projects, exercising, and of course, the TikTok videos.” There’s also been plenty of romance, too. After all, it’s their “honeymoon.”

Justin finding this sweet moment with his wife is even more remarkable since it came right after some bad news. In the light of the global pandemic, Justin had to delay his return to the stage for just a little bit longer. “In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,” his team said in a statement. “While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew – has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”