Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are on top of their TikTok game while quarantining in Canada — and just showed off their sexy moves in another fire clip!

The couple that dances together, stays together! Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, just busted a move in another TikTok video and we can’t get enough of it. The sexy couple showed off their swagger to “Cookie Shop” by ZaeHD & CEO, and appropriately added the “Level Up” filter. The video opens with Justin hitting record on his iPhone, before backing up to join Hailey in the frame. “Run around town with my drop top, headed to the cookie shop, like Andrettis, let me shoot my shot,” the club-ready tune starts, as the couple moves in unison to the app’s choreography.

Justin was beaming throughout the video, as he rapped along to the track and smiled! “Still Inside,” he captioned the short clip, which was filmed at his sprawling estate just outside of Toronto, Canada. Hailey stunned in her cozy quarantine outfit showing off her perfect complexion and toned abs in a white crop top and loose fitting burgundy track pants. With her blonde hair pulled back into a stylish half pony, Hailey’s California tan was also on point! For his part, Justin rocked an electric blue hoodie with a smiley face from his streetwear line Drew House, baby blue beanie and navy blue shorts.

While Justin has been known as an incredible dancer throughout his career, fans quickly noticed that Hailey was right on his level! The BareMinerals model has actually been dancing her whole life, and originally wanted to pursue it at a professional level before deciding to model. “The king and the queen,” one fan dubbed them, while Taye Diggs added a simple, “Yup” to Justin’s “still inside” caption. Hailey also responded with a simple, “Lol” on the sweet clip!

The couple have been posting up a storm on social media since heading up to Canada, and killed it in their TikTok video shared on St. Patrick’s Day! The couple looked so hot as they jammed to Lil Jackie‘s now-viral 2018 track “Slidegang!” In another sweet video, the “Yummy” singer dubbed his leading lady the “love of my life” as they shared a romantic kiss — aww!