Hailey and Justin were spotted leaving a dance studio yet again on Saturday, Nov. 16!

Hailey Baldwin, 22, loves how Justin Bieber, 25, can move! “yo…husband can really dance his a** off,” she wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday, Nov. 16. “Annoying proud wifey brag I know, but sheesh” she wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji. She didn’t post anything else but as all know, Justin is a seriously talented dancer! He’s been revered for his hip hop moves throughout his career, constantly impressing fans with his music videos and tours. For her part, Hailey also has a background as a dance pro: the model actively pursued ballet throughout her childhood and teen years, at and, at one point, even wanted to go pro!

The pair were seen exiting a dance studio in West Hollywood on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 16 together — something that has become a go-to activity for the newly married couple. Hailey kept things casual for the occasion, rocking a cropped white crew neck sweatshirt, gray sweats, white Nike sneakers and a to-die-for black “new wave bumbag” fanny pack by Louis Vuitton. Justin was also appropriately dressed for the session in a dark gray pair of Alexander Wang sweats, sneakers, a black sweatshirt and a beige jacket. Both were fall-ready in cozy beanies, though, we aren’t sure they needed them with the Los Angeles weather hitting the mid-70s! They’ve been spotted at the same dance studio before, located on West 3rd, also grabbing some food from sushi hotspot Katsuya.

The newlyweds appeared to be enjoying the day together, and were earlier spotted biking together around Beverly Hills (and, by together, we mean cuddling up on one bike — how romantic).

Hailey held on tight as Justin pedaled through the ritzy neighborhood, laughing and smiling along the way! Hailey appeared to keep her outfit on from earlier in the day, while Justin swapped out his Drew House t-shirt and purple shorts for the ensemble he hit the studio in.

Justin and Hailey have been practically inseparable since their wedding in South Carolina on Sept. 30, and have been spotted regularly hitting the dance studio, dining and enjoying their time since!