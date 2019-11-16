Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Enjoy Romantic Bike Ride After Taylor Swift Fans Diss Him For Defending Scooter Braun

The newlyweds appeared to be enjoying a sunny afternoon in Beverly Hills as Hailey held onto Justin tight!

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, always appear to be having fun! The couple were spotted biking around Beverly Hills on Saturday, Nov. 16 and the photos were TOO cute. Justin rode the green mountain bike as Hailey held on tight from behind, smiling and laughing along the way. The outing seemed like the perfect Saturday morning activity to cruise around the neighborhood, with the balmy 73 degree weather. They’ve been practically inseparable since their lavish South Carolina wedding ceremony in on Sept. 30 and we can’t get over how in love they look!

While we aren’t sure where they were off too — or if they were simply taking a tour of the ritzy area — the pair were enjoying each other and the posh scenery! Justin kept things casual with a yellow t-shirt featuring a donut from his Drew House fashion label, along with a lavender pair of shorts and, um — yellow crocs with socks. The stylish Hailey also looked cozy in gray sweats, white sneakers and a fall-ready black beanie.

Justin and Hailey were also spotted riding around Beverly Hills on the same bike — which features a larger seat for two people — on Sunday, Nov. 10. We’re not going to lie, they’re giving us some serious Tom Cruise Top Gun vibes as they remind us of Maverick (a.k.a. Tom) and Charlie’s ride in San Diego back in the ’80s. Of note, Justin was also riding right on road and backing traffic up — but he didn’t seem to mind!

The sighting comes amidst Justin expressing support for his longtime manager Scooter Braun after Taylor Swift‘s open letter about not being able to perform her older songs. In her post, Taylor urged her fans to reach out to Scooter’s other clients — who include Justin, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato — to ask them for their help. ” “I’m having a rough day, thought I’d share [and] remind you ur are not alone. Keep pushing,” Justin Bieber cryptically posted to his Instagram Stories on Nov. 14, later re-posting a screenshot of a TMZ story that featured Scott Borchetta saying “Taylor Swift can 100% perform all of her catalog, past, and present, on the AMAs.”