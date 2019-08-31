Hailey’s toned body and perfect tan were on display for the outing with hubby Justin Bieber! The couple are known for their love of dance, which they’ve both practiced since they were kids.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, is in incredible shape! She was spotted heading into a dance studio with hubby Justin Bieber, 25, in a fitted crop top displaying her flat tummy, belly-button piercing, and ultra-toned abs. The duo were seen on West Hollywood’s trendy West 3rd, likely to get in a session on Friday, August 30. While Justin is known for his on-point hiphop moves, Hailey has an extensive background in dance as well, and originally wanted to pursue a career as a professional ballerina before she got into modeling.

For the outing, Hailey rocked a vintage red crop with blue details by Chanel, embossed with the brands iconic double “CC” logo and a chic pair of shades. The top perfectly accented her cleavage, as she opted to go braless for the occasion. The model paired the sporty-and-sexy crop with an on-trend pair of rolled Levi’s ribcage jeans and sky blue Andrea Wazen high-heeled mules — picking up on the same shade in her top. She finished her look with various jewelry, including gold hoop earrings, various rings and a classic gold watch. The earrings appear to be a favorite of Hailey’s as she also rocked them on her recent trip to Japan! Hailey’s blonde locks were thrown up in a bun with a 90s-style banana clip, and we also couldn’t get enough of Hailey’s neon nail polish, as she rocked a bright yellow shade on her hands and toes.

Justin looked dance-studio ready in an oversized hit pink hoodie, baggie cargo pants, and white New Balance sneakers with turquoise accents. The “Sorry” singer also rocked a knit olive beanie, which was an interesting choice for the hot 90 degree weather. In the snaps, the Bieb was a holding a takeout bag from Katsu-Ya, which is a trendy Los Angeles sushi chain known for its celebrity sightings.

The outing came after Justin publicly thanked Hailey — his wife of almost one year — in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 29. “Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started,” Justin wrote in the caption of a video of him singing on stage at a church service in Beverly Hills. “‘I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible.”

Hailey has been keeping busy, as well, as photos of her new Princess Diana photoshoot for Vogue magazine were released earlier this week — only two days before the 22nd anniversary of Diana’s death. The couple are also expected to be hosting a wedding sometime in the coming weeks — while they’ve legally tied the knot, Justin and Hailey have yet to host a celebration with friends and family.