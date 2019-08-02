Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her Incredible Twerking Skills For Justin Bieber On Instagram

Pop it! In a sexy new Instagram story posted by hubby Justin Bieber, Hailey shows off her club-ready moves!

We didn’t know she could dance like this! In a playful new video, Hailey Baldwin, 22, is seen leaning against a table, sensually rolling her body and twerking to Migos‘ provocative 2017 song “Pop S–t.” The video was posted on Thursday, August 1 by none other than her man, Justin Bieber, 25. The couple appear to be goofing off in high-rise building in Tokyo, Japan, as Hailey is seen laughing towards the end of the vid.

In the clip, Hailey gives us a peek of her perky cleavage in a strapless nude bustier top, which she pairs with a pair of silky green pants, showing off her toned athletic figure. Her sporty look is complimented with flirty pig tails and gold hoop earrings. Notably, Hailey’s diamond-encrusted “Bieber” necklace is missing but she was spotted wearing it with the same outfit in other photos on JB’s Instagram.

Before her modeling days, Hailey originally wanted to pursue being a professional ballerina — a passion she started at just 5-years-old. While twerking and ballet couldn’t have more opposite moves, it seems like Hailey’s love of dance and music has stuck with her — and it’s something she has in common with Justin.

The couple — who are celebrating their 1-year anniversary on September 18 — have been spotted gallivanting around Tokyo all week long. While they are in town for Hailey’s beauty launch with bareMinerals (she was recently announced as the new face for the brand), they’ve been finding plenty of time for romance, posting adorable pictures and videos on both of their Instagram accounts. Justin has also been doing some work of his own, unveiling new merch from his smiley face clothing line Drew House with Ryan Good — and hinting at a potential new collab with fellow Scooter Braun client Kanye West.