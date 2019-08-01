See Pic
Justin Bieber Cozies Up To His ‘Best Friend’ Hailey Baldwin On Tokyo Trip

Justin Bieber borrowed a line from Tokyo Vanity’s BFF anthem to gush about Hailey Baldwin. A perfect song choice, considering that the lovers are in Tokyo for Hailey’s work!

Hailey Baldwin, 22, has her own personal cheerleader, and it’s Justin Bieber, 25. “Go best friend that’s my best friend,” he captioned a photo of him and Hailey snuggled in the backseat of a car in Tokyo, which the “I Don’t Care” singer shared to Instagram on Aug. 1. Tokyo Vanity, 24, was amused to see the Biebs borrow a lyric from her iconic bop “That’s My Best Friend” four years after it went viral. “I’m really the goat 🐐 got the whole world saying ‘go best friend, that’s my best friend’ still to this day,” the singer commented under the couple’s post.

Hailey and Justin made the trip to Japan’s capital for Hailey’s work, as she’s promoting a new beauty launch with bareMinerals. But Justin hasn’t solely been limited to a supportive role, as he has diligently uploaded his Instagram Story with merchandise from his Drew collection since touching down in Tokyo. Hailey even hopped into one of the videos and started grinding by a Drew phone case and soda can, demonstrating how legit her husband’s new entrepreneurial venture really is. On her own feed, the model shared a photo of her rocking a bedazzled chain affixed with Drew’s smiley face mascot that could’ve rivaled Flavor Flav’s bling.

Hailey and Justin haven’t fallen into the trap of all work and no play, as they made sure to fit in a makeout session amid their busy schedules! Hailey shared a photo of her mid-smooch with the pop star, who had his arms passionately wrapped around his koibito on Tokyo’s streets (that’s the equivalent for “sweetheart” in Japanese, FYI). Of course, Justin was rocking an oversized tee plastered with his trademark smiley face.

View this post on Instagram

Go best friend that’s my best friend

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

View this post on Instagram

🇯🇵😍

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Despite the passion you see above, Hailey and Justin have no babymaking plans for the near future! After Hailey gushed that she had “baby fever” upon seeing an adorable slideshow of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster, 1, on July 25, the blonde beauty later clarified under a post from ET Canada, “Just admiring my friends beautiful daughter. Doesn’t mean I’m having babies anytime soon !”