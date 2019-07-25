Hailey Baldwin Admits She Has ‘Baby Fever’ After Watching ‘The Sweetest’ Video Of Stormi Webster

Hailey Baldwin daydreamed about motherhood after watching a giggly Stormi Webster receive kisses from her dad, Travis Scott. Even Kendall Jenner was hit with a case of ‘baby fever.’

You hear that, Justin Bieber? Hailey Baldwin, 22, experienced a certain type of fever, and not because of the heat wave. After seeing Kylie Jenner’s Instagram slideshow filled with adorable photos of her daughter Stormi Webster, 1, and a video of the infant cuddling with dad Travis Scott, 28, on July 25, the model imagined being in Kylie’s mom shoes. “Please stop giving me the most baby fever 😩 She’s the sweetest,” Hailey commented under Thursday’s post [WATCH HERE]. And she wasn’t the only high-profile model to experience similar symptoms!

Stormi’s own aunt, Kendall Jenner, 23, could relate to her fellow model. “My baby fever after this is on overload,” Kylie’s big sister commented. The cases of baby fever seemed to be universal as even Sofia Richie, 20, wrote, “I can’t with her ❤️💔.” Kylie already knows her mini me takes the cutie crown, because the makeup mogul captioned the Stormi roundup, “[Travis and I] took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫.” And it got us too, after watching the little one adorably give Travis a reassuring pat on the back after he showered her with kisses!

Despite Hailey’s self-proclaimed “baby fever,” Justin revealed to fans that he and the model are holding off on becoming parents after their trip to Disneyland on July 10. Sharing a photo from the Disney date, Justin wrote on Instagram, “Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

Despite Justin and Hailey’s whirlwind romance (they reunited in May 2018 and were married by Sept. 2018), we’ve learned that Hailey suggested to postpone their family plans! “For a long time Justin was very interested and eager in having kids with Hailey soon after marriage. [Hailey] was the one who actually wanted to wait and pump the brakes on all of that talk because she is still young and she wants to pursue more TV and modeling opportunities,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

As for what’s Hailey’s ideal time range for welcoming their first child, our insider added that she’s “mostly interested in doing the kid thing” in “her later twenties or early thirties.” The “earliest” date she’d consider? “Couple years,” our source told us.