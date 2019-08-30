Justin Bieber Gushes Over Hailey Baldwin & Thanks Her For Supporting Him Through ‘Hard Season’

After singing his heart out at church, Justin Bieber took a moment to be grateful. Not only did Biebs thank God for lifting him up when he was down, but he also thanked Hailey Baldwin for being his rock!

“Sang at church last night,” Justin Bieber, 25, began the caption of his Aug. 29 Instagram video. The clip showed Justin covering Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would’ve Made It” during a Wednesday (Aug. 28) service at Churchome in Beverly Hills. “God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started. I also want to thank my wife [Hailey Baldwin, 22] for being such a huge support in my life through this season.”

“It says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds,” continued Justin. “Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that… whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together.” Hailey responded to Justin’s powerful message with love and support. “So proud of who u are,” she commented on the post.

Many of Justin’s friends also voiced how proud and supportive they were of him. “Love you. Always praying for you. Your (sic) a good man,” wrote Patrick Schwarzenegger. “Love you! Proud of you!” wrote Scooter Braun, Justin’s manager, mentor, and friend. “Wow, man. This is so beautiful and touching,” added Sean Kingston, 29, added.

Though Justin has performed hundreds of shows and sung for millions of fans across the globe, this Churchome performance was extra special to the “Sorry” singer. It was the first time that he used his voice to offer praise. “I’ve kind of not done this because I’ve felt like, I didn’t want to make it seem like – I don’t want people to think that this is a show,” Justin explained in a video obtained by TMZ. Justin has always taken his faith seriously, and it appears that he didn’t want his fame and fortune to overshadow that.

Perhaps his marriage has given Justin the strength and support he needed to sing at church? Prior to this grateful message, Justin took a moment to express how much he loves his wife. “I fall more in love with you every single day,” he captioned an Aug. 15 IG gallery, sharing eight photos of his lovely bride. ”You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday.”