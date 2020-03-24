Heidi Klum Reveals Coronavirus Test Results After ‘Feeling Feverish’ & Seeking Medical Attention

Heidi Klum self-quarantined herself over a week ago, when she first feared she had the coronavirus. And on March 24, the ‘AGT’ judge was finally able to share her test results.

Heidi Klum has been sick for over a week with symptoms that are similar to those associated with the coronavirus. She had to wait to get tested due to a lack of kits, but she was finally able to get one and now, the results are back. The 46-year-old revealed on Instagram on March 24 that she does not have the coronavirus. Alongside a photo of herself laying outside and looking up at the sky, Heidi wrote, “Day 14 of staying — H❤️ME — #covid_19negative”. Phew!

The America’s Got Talent judge went home from work on March 10, just before auditions were beginning in Pasadena, CA. Initially it was downplayed that she just had a cold, but on March 13 she revealed she also had a fever. “It started with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny rose… um I’m just not feeling good. So, that’s why I’ve stayed home [from AGT] not to infect anyone,” she said in an Instagram story.

“I hope it’s just a cold,” the former Project Runway host said in a weak voice during her Instagram video. “I would love to do the corona[virus] test but there just isn’t one here. I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one. Stay safe everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good,” she continued.

Heidi finally got her test on March 14 and had been waiting for the results. Her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 30, has also been feeling under the weather and got tested as well. “Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back,” she wrote in her lengthy caption under an Instagram video of the pair kissing with a plastic barrier in between .”We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other!” she said.

Celebrities have not been immune from contracting the coronavirus. Tom Hanks, 63, was the first major star to reveal that he and his wife Rita Wilson, also 63, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 while they were in Australia prepping for his new film. Idiris Elba, 47, revealed on March 16 that he tested positive after he came in contact with a friend who later found out he had the virus.