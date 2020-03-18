Dream Kardashian, 3, Spends Dad Rob’s Birthday Painting With Mom Blac Chyna — Cute Video

March 17 may have been Rob Kardashian’s birthday, but it looks like his daughter, Dream, may not have been with him for the special occasion.

Blac Chyna is embracing time with her little girl, Dream Kardashian, 3, while social distancing amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Chyna took to her Instagram Story to share videos of herself and Dream doing some painting on the evening of March 17. In the videos, Chyna is holding the brush, while Dream directs her towards what color to use. Then, the three-year-old sweetly holds up one of the bottles of paint and tells her mom that it’s “all gone!” Dream wore her pajamas and appeared to be in the kitchen during the arts and crafts session.

Interestingly, these videos were posted on March 17, which is Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian’s, birthday. It’s unclear if Dream spent time with her dad earlier in the day to celebrate, or if he was unable to see her on this special occasion. Blac and Rob have a strict custody agreement, so it’s possible that his day with Dream may not have fallen on his actual birthday. Hopefully, they’re still able to celebrate together, even if they couldn’t do it on the actual day of his birth!

Chyna and Rob are currently in the midst of some legal issues. He accused her of trying to strangle him by wrapping an iPhone cord around his neck in Dec. 2016. However, in February, she filed to have this lawsuit dismissed, admitting that she did wrap the cord around Rob’s neck, but claiming that it was not with the intent to “strangle” him. Rob’s motion to receive primary custody of Dream was dismissed by a judge. In another lawsuit, Chyna is accusing Rob and some of his family members of attempting to ruin her career by having her reality show, Rob & Chyna, cancelled after one season. The KarJenners have insisted that the only reason the show was cancelled, though, is because Rob and Chyna broke up, meaning there was no relationship left to film.

Despite all the ongoing drama between them, though, there’s no doubt that Rob and Chyna are both extremely dedicated to the daughter they share. The pair’s relationship ended shortly after Dream’s birth, but they have both made it clear that she is their priority. With that adorable face, who could blame them!?