Keri Hilson Suggests Radiation From 5G Wireless Caused The Coronavirus & Fans Are Super Confused
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, Keri Hilson came up with a crazy conspiracy theory about how the disease started, and she shared her controversial thoughts on Twitter.
Keri Hilson claims that radiation from the 5G wireless system on cellphones is what caused the coronavirus. The singer took to social media to share her thoughts, writing, “People have been trying to tell us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in China Nov. 1, 2019. People dropped dead.” She urged her followers to “Turn off 5G by disabling LTE” on their phones, and posted a series of screenshots from articles that she felt backed up her theory.
One of the posts she screenshotted and shared explained the alleged dangers of 5G wireless. “Some 5G pundits contend that the new network generates radiofrequency radiation that can damage DNA and lead to cancer; cause oxidative damage that can cause premature aging; disrupt cell metabolism; and potentially lead to other diseases through the generation of stress proteins,” it read. She added that she’s been watching YouTube videos about the affects of 4G and 5G for the past year, and finds the connections to COVID-19 to be “peculiar” and “believable” after what she’s seen.
From there, she posted even more “proof” of her conspiracy theory on Instagram. She pointed out that Bill Gates appeared in a 2019 documentary and predicated that a global health pandemic would soon originate in China. Keri also added that Africa went “untouched” from coronavirus for “quite a while,” and said that that could be because they’re not a 5G nation “on the whole.”
5G was invented in…you guessed it—CHINA. It launched Nov 1, 2019 in 50 Chinese cities with btwn 86,000-130,000 5G base stations by the end of 2019. The 3 largest network operators worked together in a race to be FIRST…only 5 months after retrieving 5G licenses. Those vids we saw of people in China literally dropping dead out of nowhere?? Eerily close to the Nov launch. In a 2019 Netflix Documentary, Bill Gates himself warned of a global health pandemic that would originate in China. Researchers & organizations have done studies, made petitions, and issued warnings of the dangers of 5G over the past few years. A quick search will produce them. Residents of Australia have filed assault charges against phone companies—and WON. Lastly, while we were wondering if the virus was resistant to melanin as Africa went untouched for quite a while, could it have been because Africa is not a 5G region (on the whole)? If some African countries have launched pre-installed 5G network bases as of yet, there are certainly not as many as on other continents, by far. I saw this vid on my friend @chakabars page this am & researched the entire day. Not sold? It’s a lot. I get it. That’s fine. But Google or Youtube affects of 5G, EMF exposure, electromagnetic frequency, & radio frequency radiation for yourself… 👀 And to those like me who want to take any measures of protection against it—(although the towers are more dangerous)—you can protect your home & family by going to ur phone Settings to disable LTE under “Cellular Data Options,” which knocks your data speed down to 3 or 4G. Top right corner will show you which network ur on. Also, turn your phone on Airplane Mode or Power them off when not in use or while you sleep. And keep them away from your bodies as much as possible during the day. I’m not an expert on anything. This is a think piece. The post intrigued me & illustrates a possibility based on the facts above. And please watch in entirety before commenting. I’m sure we all got time today…😏🙇🏾♀️
“I’m not an expert on anything,” she concluded. “This is a think piece. The post intrigued me and illustrates the possibility based on the facts above. And please watch in entirety before commenting.”
Keri was immediately bombarded with people shutting down her theory. She even began trending on Twitter because people could not stop talking about how ridiculous the idea was. “If someone told you that the cure to coronavirus was licking every door handle possible, and made the argument sound intelligent, you’d probably believe it,” one person wrote. However, Keri also had a number of supporters, with people commenting about how her theory seemingly did have facts to back it up. This has certainly caused quite a debate online.