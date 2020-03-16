Keri Hilson Suggests Radiation From 5G Wireless Caused The Coronavirus & Fans Are Super Confused

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, Keri Hilson came up with a crazy conspiracy theory about how the disease started, and she shared her controversial thoughts on Twitter.

Keri Hilson claims that radiation from the 5G wireless system on cellphones is what caused the coronavirus. The singer took to social media to share her thoughts, writing, “People have been trying to tell us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in China Nov. 1, 2019. People dropped dead.” She urged her followers to “Turn off 5G by disabling LTE” on their phones, and posted a series of screenshots from articles that she felt backed up her theory.

One of the posts she screenshotted and shared explained the alleged dangers of 5G wireless. “Some 5G pundits contend that the new network generates radiofrequency radiation that can damage DNA and lead to cancer; cause oxidative damage that can cause premature aging; disrupt cell metabolism; and potentially lead to other diseases through the generation of stress proteins,” it read. She added that she’s been watching YouTube videos about the affects of 4G and 5G for the past year, and finds the connections to COVID-19 to be “peculiar” and “believable” after what she’s seen.

From there, she posted even more “proof” of her conspiracy theory on Instagram. She pointed out that Bill Gates appeared in a 2019 documentary and predicated that a global health pandemic would soon originate in China. Keri also added that Africa went “untouched” from coronavirus for “quite a while,” and said that that could be because they’re not a 5G nation “on the whole.”

“I’m not an expert on anything,” she concluded. “This is a think piece. The post intrigued me and illustrates the possibility based on the facts above. And please watch in entirety before commenting.”

Keri was immediately bombarded with people shutting down her theory. She even began trending on Twitter because people could not stop talking about how ridiculous the idea was. “If someone told you that the cure to coronavirus was licking every door handle possible, and made the argument sound intelligent, you’d probably believe it,” one person wrote. However, Keri also had a number of supporters, with people commenting about how her theory seemingly did have facts to back it up. This has certainly caused quite a debate online.