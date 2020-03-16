The Easy At-Home Workout You Can Do In 45 Minutes To Tone Your Biceps, Glutes & Thighs

Being stuck inside during the coronavirus outbreak can be daunting but luckily, trainer, Miriam Fried, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the full-body workout you can do in the comfort of your own home!

With the entire world under quarantine from the coronavirus, it’s important to keep your body moving to not only stay fit but to keep yourself sane without going stir-crazy. Since the gym and workout classes are out of the question, personal trainer, Miriam Fried, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the full-body workout you can do in your own home, without any equipment. “If you’re stuck at home right now with no gym access, all you need is your own body weight and a bench (a chair or the edge of the couch works great too!) to complete the following comprehensive full-body workout,” Miriam said.

1. Step-Ups

“Place your left foot on a bench. With as little push off from your right leg as possible, drive your left heel into the bench and step the right leg up, bringing both feet together. Slowly control your right leg down to the floor, keeping your left foot on the bench. Complete all reps on the left side before switching to the right! Do 3 sets of 12 reps each side.

2. Incline push-ups

“Using a bench (or the floor if you are more advanced!), place your hands shoulder-width apart.

Your body should be in a plank position with your shoulders above your hands, pelvis tucked, and your core engaged. Sending your elbows back and down, lower your chest all the way down to the surface before pressing back up. The higher your incline, the easier it will be, so choose an appropriate height for your fitness level! Do 3 sets of 10 reps.”

3. Foot elevated bridge

“Take your bridges to the next level for an added challenge without any added weight.

Lie flat on your back on the floor with your heels planted on a bench or elevated surface.

Drive your heels into the bench, bridging your hips toward the ceiling and squeeze your glutes.

Hold for a count at the top before controlling back down to the floor. Do 3 sets of 15 reps.

4. Triceps Dips

“Face away from the bench, placing your hands on the edge towards you and planting your feet in front of you (the further from your body your feet land, the more challenging these will be).

Keeping your chest high, slowly lower your torso towards the floor, sending your elbows straight behind you before pressing back up. Do 3 sets of 12 reps.

5. Floor Angels

“Lie flat on the floor with your arms bent out at your side (mimicking a ‘goal post’ position).

Keeping your back, elbows, and wrists to the floor the whole time, slowly extend your arms overhead before drawing your elbows back to the starting position. For those working home hunched over at your computer all day, these are a must try to target your underworked postural muscles! Do 2 sets of 10 reps.

6. Russian Twist

“Sitting up on the floor, lean back slightly in your torso until you feel your core engage.

Lift both legs (or keep your feet planted to modify). Clasp your hands together and slowly rotate your torso to one side and then to the other, keeping your chest up and feet off the floor. Do 2 sets of 15 reps each side.

7. Bear Pose Hold

“Get on all fours with your hands below your shoulders and your knees below your hips.

Draw your belly button into your spine and engage your core. Lift both knees off the floor and hold. Do 2 sets, 30 seconds each.”

Miriam made sure to also mention, “Remember to wash your hands thoroughly afterward to stay clean and sanitized and spray Arm + Hammer Invisible Body Powder Spray to continue smelling fresh!”