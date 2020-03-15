Ayesha Curry: Why She’s ‘Grateful’ Husband Steph’s Home During NBA Hiatus

Ayesha Curry appears to be blissfully happy and ‘grateful’ that her husband Steph is at home amid the NBA being on hiatus over the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s so grateful to have her husband home during this stressful time and definitely thinks the NBA made the right call,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, March 14, about how Ayesha Curry, 30, is feeling amid the league’s decision to suspend the season after some of its players like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus. “She’s not panicking or anything but it’s still comforting to have Steph home. It’s Steph’s birthday today and they’ll celebrate at home with the family. It will be very low key compared to the way they usually do it, but they’re just happy to be together.”

The source continued, “Even though they are fine it’s hard for them not to worry about other people, and not just their loved ones that are older. They’re also really worried about the domino effect this is going to have on the most vulnerable. As soon as they found out schools were closing they thought of all the kids that rely on the lunch programs in their community and they jumped in to help make sure they still get fed during this crisis. They’re brainstorming other ways they can help too, they know this is a scary time for a lot of people.” The television personality posted an Instagram video related to this on Friday, March 13, in an effort to get their followers to donate to the Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland, California and other food banks.

Steph & Ayesha are staying upbeat thanks to their amazing children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1. Their only son brought on the laughs in a video she posted last week where he could not stop making funny faces and noises while his doting mother was talking to them about spending more time at home over the growing Coronavirus issue.

Their two eldest, Riley and Ryan, were a spitting image of Ayesha in new photos she shared on Sunday, March 8. “My baby girls,” the proud mom captioned the double picture post.