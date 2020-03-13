Madison Prewett & ‘Bachelor’ Fan Selena Gomez Meet For Fun Game Night After Peter Weber Split

Things may not have worked out for Madison Prewett on ‘The Bachelor’ — but, now, she has a new famous friend! The 23-year-old hung out with Selena Gomez in L.A. on March 12.

Selena Gomez avidly tuned into The Bachelor this season, and she made it clear on her Instagram Story that she fell in love with Madison Prewett on the show. Well, now the ladies are friends IRL! It’s unclear how these two connected, but on March 12, Selena posted several videos and photos of them hanging out on social media. The new pals hit up Target with some of Selena’s friends and picked out some games for a fun game night. Later, they competed against each other, with Madison’s team winning and Sel’s team losing.

The girls’ night came as Madison and Peter Weber announced that they were breaking up after the very dramatic finish to their season of The Bachelor. Madison actually already had broken up with Peter before the final rose ceremony, which was filmed months ago. He went on to choose Hannah Ann Sluss as his final pick, and they even got engaged. However, Peter eventually realized that he could not give Hannah Ann his full heart because part of it still belonged to Madison.

After breaking up with Hannah Ann, Peter reunited with Madison, and they both admitted to still loving each other. Their relationship was up in the air for a few weeks, though, until they saw each other again on After the Final Rose on March 10. At that point, they revealed that they were taking things “one day at a time” while dating. However, Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, was vocal about her disapproval of Peter and Madison’s relationship, and it led to some major tension between Madison and Peter’s family.

Unfortunately, Peter and Madison were seemingly unable to work through that, and they announced on Instagram that they had broken up on March 12. “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” Madison wrote. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

Who better to help Madison through this tough time than Selena, who’s been through her fair share of public relationship issues!? Madison currently lives in Alabama, so it’s unclear how long she’s staying in L.A., but we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to more hangouts between these two!