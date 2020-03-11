‘The Bachelor’: Madison’s Dad Defends Her After Confrontation With Peter’s Mom — ‘I Believe In You’

During the finale of ‘The Bachelor,’ Madison Prewett’s father took to Twitter to share how ‘proud’ he was of her for standing firm as she clashed with Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara.

The season 24 finale of The Bachelor lived up to host Chris Harrison‘s yearly anecdote; it was truly dramatic! But during part two of the live finale on March 10, things took a turn from dramatic to heated between Bachelor lead Peter Weber‘s mother, Barbara Weber, and his final choice, Madison Prewett. When asked by Chris if Barbara thought that Madi and Peter had a real chance at love, Barbara offered the scathing retort, “He’s going to have to fail to succeed.” Yikes!

Though Peter chimed in to let his mom and everyone watching know, “I’m telling you that I love Madison,” Madi was more than ready to firmly stand her ground. “I disagree,” Madi shot back to Peter’s mom, who sat in the audience while Peter and Madi were center stage with Chris. “This isn’t just Peter’s journey. When you sign up to come on this show you’re looking for love, too. This wasn’t just Peter looking for his wife.” As the audience got behind Madi, one special viewer was tweeting her praises!

Madi’s own father, Chad Prewett, took to his Twitter account to share, “Proud is an understatement. I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!” Madi even responded to her father, tweeting to him in the comments section of the endearing message, “Love you so much.” Along with Madison’s sweet reply, her father received a lot of support in his mentions. “You raised a wonderful daughter, sister, future mother, wife, etc. you should be so proud,” one fan commented. “You should be proud,” another chimed in. “You raised an incredible woman that never wavered from her truth.”

Clearly, Peter and Madison have a lot of support heading into the next phase of their relationship, but it wasn’t an easy road to get there. During the first half of the finale, on March 9, Madi shared with Peter while they were in Australia that she wasn’t prepared to continue their relationship, citing their differences and the obstacles they would face. Peter, incredibly hurt, still chose to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss, only to end their engagement roughly one month later. Peter and Madi decided during the live finale to give their relationship a chance and take things “one day at a time.”