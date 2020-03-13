Peter Weber Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With His Mom Barb After She Dissed Madison

‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s mom Barb was very open about how she though her son made a poor choice in pursuing Madison Prewett. He’s now revealing the state of his relationship with his mother.

Bachelor Peter Weber is getting a kick over reports that he and his mom Barb are on the outs after he left Hannah Ann Sluss to pursue Madison Prewett, 23, on the show’s finale. As viewers know, Barb LOVED Hannah Ann, 23 and thought Madi was a horrible fit for Peter. On March 13, just a day after announcing that he and Madison had gone their separate ways just two days after pledging their love on After the Final Rose, Peter took to Instagram to set the record straight on how he and his mom are doing.

The 28-year-old pilot took to his Instagram stories with a video about how they’re getting along. He first showed a story headline on his phone that read, “Peter Weber’s Relationship With Mom Barb ‘Has Been Strained’ Since Bachelor Finale.” He read it aloud and panned over to ask his little white dog Trip if he had any comments.. Then he asked “Lewis, any comments on that one? Barb, any comments on that one?” as he turned his camera to his mom, who was seen on the sofa smiling and holding her other dog. Barb beamed and said “I love you” in the sweetest motherly tone to Peter.

Then Trip started barking and Peter told fans that his dog was saying that reports his relationship with his mom had soured were “fake news.” Barb has plenty of reasons to be smiling in the video, as Peter and Madison just broke up. While he isn’t getting Barb’s beloved Hannah Ann back (Bach Nation will NEVER forget her plea to “Bring her home to us!!!”), at least he’s not with Madison anymore.

During After the Final Rose, Barb looked directly at Peter and Madison and said, “He’s going to have to fail to succeed. That’s it. All his friends, his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. We’ve been trying to tell him.” This came after Peter said that he and Madison had decided to take things “one day at a time” in their relationship.

Late on March 12, Peter shared an Instagram post announcing he and Madison were done. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure,” he wrote next to a photo of him in Australia while shooting The Bachelor.