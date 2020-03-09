They’ve got moves for days! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just slayed this viral TikTok challenge to Drake’s ‘Nonstop’ that had us literally laughing out loud!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, just owned TikTok! The power couple teamed up for their own version of the Drake “Flip The Switch” challenge on Sunday, Mar. 8 and we’re going to declare them the official winners. Set to Drake’s 2018 track “Nonstop,” the short but hilarious video opens with Alex filming Jennifer in a mirror as she twerks it out in a fitted white dress and silver-buckled Gucci Marmont belt. Busting out a move or two from Hustlers, the “Booty” singer grooved along to the tune and showed off her insanely toned bod. As she turned around to give us a full look at her ensemble — which included a flirty key-hole cut-out at the back of her dress, chic bun and her go-to hoop earrings — the video totally changed gears!

Switching places, Alex — clad also in a white dress with a Gucci belt — recreated Jen’s sexy moves! The entire thing was hysterical, and the former baseball player even went as far to add the seductive smoky eye makeup AND hoop earrings. Now that’s what we call dedication. Giving his best duck lip, A-Rod struggled to contain the laughs as he began to smirk near the end — and honestly, we don’t know how Jennifer kept a straight face. The cherry on top was Jennifer in Alex’s outfit, which included a Brooks Brothers-esque navy blue blazer, white button down, aviator shades and chino pants. This time, she filmed him and kept his same super serious look going the entire time. If that’s not Oscar-worthy acting, we don’t know what is! “Late night Tiktoks, 100 @jlo” Alex appropriately captioned the video, adding, “Follow me at AROD13!” Shortly after Alex’s post, Jennifer shared the clip on her Instagram story and teased, “Wait for it…”

“Look, I just flipped the switch (flipped, flipped)/I don’t know anybody that’s doing this,” Drake raps over the Tay Keith-produced beat. The song initially went viral when his album Scorpion dropped back in 2018, but has been making the rounds again thanks to TikTok (and Elizabeth Warren on SNL). In other videos, which are also popping up on Instagram and Twitter, users begin dancing then switch the light off and swap places — just like J.Lo and A-Rod did.

Alex’s celebrity friends flooded the comments section with their thoughts, and some of the comments were hysterical! “Get it bro!” Lenny Kravitz wrote, followed by Mario Lopez who posted the Spanish word “Orale!” (which translates to, “Get it homey!”). Jermaine Dupri was barely keeping it together with five crying-laughing emojis (same), while the gang at Oprah Magazine nominated Oprah Winfrey and partner Stedman Graham to do one next — yes, please.

The couple didn’t stop there, as a second TikTok video quickly surfaced on Alex’s 15-year-old daughter Natasha’s page! Joined by 11-year-old sister Ella, the foursome busted a move to the bumping track “Need A Freak” by Huncho Da Rockstar, K.Blasst and Number9ok. Obviously, Jennifer stayed the moves yet again, but we were impressed with everyone’s in-sync moves! “Need a freak, need a freak — why, why?” Huncho raps over the club-ready bass. We were particularly loving Alex’s dedication to keeping up with his leading lady, and you can tell he’s been working on his moves! At the end of the short clip, the couple were all-smiles the family looked like they were having an absolute blast!