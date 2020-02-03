A-Rod’s Daughter, Natasha, Calls J.Lo’s Daughter Emme, Her ‘Stepsister’ After Super Bowl Appearance

Natasha and Ella Rodriguez were ‘so proud’ of their future stepsister, Emme’s, surprising Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance with her mom, Jennifer Lopez, and couldn’t help but gush about their future step-sibling!

There’s a lot of love with this family! Alex Rodriguez‘s daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, were so incredibly happy for their future stepsister, Emme, 11, following her incredible performance during the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show on Feb. 2. “It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing,” Natasha shared with Entertainment Tonight following the rousing showcase. “I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic. My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.” Of course, even Natasha’s little sister had her favorite parts of the show, too!

Ella lovingly reflected on the best part of the entire show — or at least the best to her. “My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang,” Ella shared with the outlet. “It was really good.” Naturally, the two girls also had nothing but love for the woman of the hour, Jennifer Lopez. “I’m so happy for her,” Natasha said of her father, Alex’s, fiancée of nearly one year. “She’s so proud of herself and she should be.”

It’s true that J. Lo ought to be incredibly proud of her performance. The multi-hyphenate talent put on a thrilling show with the likes of Shakira and more. The entire performance was full of energy, and promoted an eclectic Latinx diversity that highlighted the individual performers’ music and artistic skill. For her part, Emme was seen prominently front and center in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium during the telecast, where she belted Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born in the U.S.A.,” and her mom’s “Let’s Get Loud.” As she sang, her mother showed off a giant feathered cape with the American flag on one side, and the Puerto Rican flag on the other, honoring her heritage.

Fans were so impressed by Emme’s turn at the mic, even her father, Marc Anthony, was made emotional by her display of talent. “Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” Marc posted to Instagram, captioning a still from her epic debut. “You are my ❤ and I am forever yours,” the doting dad continued. We cannot wait to see if this is only the start of Emme’s own incredible career!