Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shows Off Incredible Body In Sexy Bodysuit During iHeartRadio Performance In Miami — Pics

Jennifer sang several songs in Spanish at the high-energy show — including a cover by the late Selena, who she played in the 1997 biopic.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, gets hotter by the day! The singer and dancer extraordinaire hit the stage at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 2 in the sexiest outfit ever. For the performance, Jennifer rocked a skintight black-and-white latex one piece that showed off her perfectly toned legs, shapely arms and flat tummy. She finished the racer-inspired look with patent black-and-silver boots that read “Lopez” on them, a high waisted belt and a revealing pair of fishnet leggings and looked incredible. We were also loving her lighter blonde hair which was styled into cascading curls, perfect for a big performance!

Keeping in with the latin theme, J.Lo covered the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez‘s “Si una Vez” which the audience couldn’t get enough of. Jennifer iconically played Selena — who passed away in 1995 — in the 1997 biopic film. She then gave the audience a taste of her latest single “Baila Conmigo,” marking the first time she performed the catchy track for a live audience! The club-ready tune is all in Spanish, and has been a massive success internationally. Translating to mean dance with me, the song talks about wanting to spend the night at the beach and dance until sunrise.

She kept the incredible dance moves coming as she also performed the tracks “Te Bote,” “Te Guste –her collab with Bad Bunny — and finished with “El Anillo.”

Jennifer’s fiancee Alex Rodriguez, 44, and twins Emme and Max, 11, were on hand to support her and were seen dancing away in the audience! Alex is definitely the biggest J.Lo fan in the game, often seen snapping photos and selfies from the front row — gotta love it.

The night marked a special milestone for Jennifer, who was also honored with iHeartRadio’s Premio Corazón Latino Award for her work with humanitarian organizations. Over her two-decade career, she’s donated $1 million in aid to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, and also helped put on the “One Voice: Somos Live!” concert which raised over $35 million. “I am very grateful and honored to accept this award as an artist, woman, mother… as a Latina, I am here as you,” she said — originally in Spanish — in her touching speech. Congrats!