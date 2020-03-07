Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Pregnant Fiancee Katy Perry In Sweet Instagram Post: ‘My Babies Blooming’

Orlando Bloom can’t wait to be a father again! The actor posted the sweetest photo of pregnant fiancee Katy Perry at an Australian sporting event.

Orlando Bloom, 43, just shouted out his love Katy Perry, 35, and their baby-to-be in the sweetest way! Sharing a gorgeous snap of the “Firework” singer from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 event — with her visible bump on full display — Orlando wrote, “My babies blooming❤️.” How adorable! The comment also marks the first time Orlando has spoken publicly since she confirmed the big news on Wednesday, Mar. 4. Katy was absolutely glowing in the photo as she posed on the Melbourne Cricket Ground field, smiling ear-to-ear and placed a hand on her hips. The singer looks happier than ever, and we are so thrilled her and Orlando on their next chapter.

After joking about “sucking it in” and “keeping a secret” in her Instagram live story after the premiere of her “Never Worn White” music video, Katy is rocking that baby bump loud and proud! She rocked the fitted ‘Freya’ Colour Block Cloque Midi Dress by NYC-based designer Mara Hoffman, who is known for her commitment to sustainability, along with the super funky ‘Zoe’ Leather Sandals by Rejina Pyo. The orange sandals — dubbed “Ombré Salsa’” by the designer — perfectly played into the red tones on the dress, and she added that extra Katy flair with pair of silver-and-purple earrings by Rachel Comey. The eccentric and colorful ear pieces are seemingly becoming a go-to for Katy, as she also rocked a pair by the designer in her live stream confirming the pregnancy!

Orlando and Katy’s friends quickly jumped into the comments to congratulate the happy couple, including Paris Hilton, 39! “Congrats! So happy for you both!” she sweetly wrote, while Katy’s BFF Markus Molinari added “And booming.” Mille Bobby Brown commented, “So happy for you both ❤️” and Naomi Campbell also added a warm, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️.”

Katy previously confirmed her pregnancy, as we previously mentioned, in an Instagram live stream after the debut of her “Never Worn White” video — which teased the news from the preview clip. “Go to the video to see what’s very true,” she teased referencing to the on-display bump, then added, “There’s a lot going on this summer — I’m going to be giving birth, literally.” She also panned the camera down to show off her massive baby bump and squealed with delight and revealed some of her cravings, including Tabasco sauce! This marks the first child for Katy, and the second for Orlando, who is also a father to 9-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.