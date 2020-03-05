Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown: How He Feels About 50 Cent Dissing His Rainbow Hair & Working On A New Song Together

Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
, and

After 50 Cent took a shot at Chris Brown’s pink and blue hair, we learned if Breezy now has ‘beef’ with his past collaborator! Our insider also reveals if that’ll affect their chances of them teaming up for more music together.

50 Cent’s not the biggest fan of Chris Brown’s Harley Quinn-esque hair, but Breezy can roll with the punches. “Chris saw 50’s Instagram post and of course he knows 50 was playing around when he threw shade at his hair,” a source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife. 50, famous for sparing no mercy to celebrities across Instagram, aimed his trolling at Chris on March 2 when he shared a photo of the R&B singer’s new pink and blue hair. “Im a need you on this record, 👀but what da f–k you do to your hair blood.LOL,” 50 had captioned the photo.
“That’s the nature of their friendship and they’ve always had this playful banter between each other,” our source now explains. “Chris and 50 have been friends for years and there’s no beef between them whatsoever.” So, that also means future collaborations aren’t off the table! “Chris also knows that despite the shade they have a mutual respect for each other when it comes to making music and he would definitely consider working on new music with 50 again, because Chris knows they always drop hits,” our source adds. Chris has lent his smooth vocals to 50’s 2016 track “I’m The Man,” as well as his other 2016 track “No Romeo No Juliet.”
Don’t expect the jokes to end! “Chris and 50 are boys and they have mutual respect for each other. 50 knows he can joke with Chris because he can take it and give it back when need be,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “50 is looking forward to working with Chris in the future and will continue to joke with him about his hair or anything else, it’s all playful in nature and Chris knows that. 50 isn’t worried about what others might think because he and Chris are cool.”
50 Cent, Chris Brown
50 Cent dissed Chris Brown’s pink and blue hair makeover on March 2, 2020. (Instagram/@50cent)
Chris Brown
50 Cent wasn’t impressed with Chris Brown’s half pink, half blue ‘do! (Shutterstock)
Nothing 50 dishes out should be taken personally, considering that he spares no one. Shortly after poking fun at Chris’ colorful hair makeover, he even took a playful jab at none other than Oprah, 66, after the iconic talk show host took a tumble on the stage at the WW: Presents Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus event on Feb. 29. “What the f–k happen here? Michael Jackson’s ghost [tripped] her,” the rapper wrote under a video clip of the fall. Sometimes, though, 50 inserts himself into messier situations online, such as the feud between Eminem and Nick Cannon!