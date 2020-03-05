Nick Cannon Stirs Up Feud With Eminem & 50 Cent: Beef Got ‘A Little Too Intense’ For Them To Handle

Nick Cannon took another dig at rivals 50 Cent and Eminem in a new interview, saying that their feud died down because the rappers couldn’t ‘handle’ it!

Nick Cannon isn’t ready to let his beef with 50 Cent and Eminem go. The rapper and The Masked Singer host, 39, spoke about their diss exchange during a March 4 appearance on 99 Jamz’s Afternoon Get Down (watch below), claiming that it died down because the rappers couldn’t handle it. “I don’t know. I feel, like, at this point, we had a lot of fun with it during the last season of Wild ‘n Out, and we get back to it — you know, the jokes ain’t ever gonna stop,” Nick told host Supa Cindy about the beginning of his feud with Eminem. He swore that he didn’t instigate the fight, which went into full force after Fat Joe’s 2019 track “Lord Above” dropped.

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered/ Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped,” Eminem raps in his guest verse on the track, referencing Nick and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. “Imma match your energy wherever you at. I didn’t start it, he came at me. I just swing heavy,” Nick said, explaining why he released several diss tracks aimed at Slim, like “The Invitation: Canceled”. In the song, Nick calls Em “the KKK of his generation,” among other things.

“That’s the thing. Everybody was saying, ‘You better not say nothing,’ and I’m like, ‘Why not, nobody’s scared of him,'” he added. The conversation shifted to when 50 Cent entered the fight to defend Eminem. Fif called Nick a “punk” and threatened to kick his ass. “Even with 50, ain’t nobody scared of 50 either. I’m like, ‘Let’s go!’ You know, I match energy. It might have gotten a little too intense for them. But [Eminem is] still welcome to come on [Wild ‘n Out] whenever he wants to get down.” He wants 50 Cent on the show, too! “We keep telling him to pull up. He’s king of the jokes, king of being petty.”

Nick revealed that despite their bad blood, he really admires Fif. “I love what 50 is doing. In a real way, all respect. Yo, he jumped into the television game in a real way … When I see another black man getting like that, we put all the jokes and the hip-hop stuff aside, man. I salute him 100 percent with that.”