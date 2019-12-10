50 Cent Defends Eminem From ‘Punk’ Nick Cannon: I Should ‘Kick Yo Ass’

50 Cent has entered the chat. The rapper’s siding with Eminem in his reignited feud with Nick Cannon, and he’s not holding back about how much he wants to kick ‘The Masked Singer’ host’s ass.

Remember how 50 Cent, 44, deactivated his Instagram account in November because he was getting hit too hard for feuding with Naturi Naughton? He definitely didn’t learn anything from that. The rapper, Power star, and professional troll has now entered the feud between Eminem, 47, and Nick Cannon, 39, and he’s firmly on Team Marshall Mathers. One day after Nick released a (kind of weak) diss track aimed at Em, 50 spoke out on Instagram, captioning a pic of the “Stan” rapper, labeled with a message: “believe in restoring the game. Even if it means destroying all the players.” And, 50 captioned the pic, “don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf**ker come close to beating him man. 😠hey Nick that sh*t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!”

See his post HERE. Well, that’s a lot. The new drama when Eminem, once again, referenced Nick and his ex-wife Mariah Carey on a new track — “Lord Above” from Fat Joe‘s new album. Eminem raps, “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered/ Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/ Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do S*it/ I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.” Nick fired back with his own lyrics, basically calling Eminem old. Note that he was dressed like Santa during his video.

The Wild N Out host also mentioned Eminem’s 23-year-old daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, on “The Invitation” which… didn’t go over so well. At this point, Eminem really doesn’t need 50 Cent’s help in the feud. He clapped back at Nick on Twitter, demanding an apology, and telling him to “stop lying on my d**k.” Their beef has been going on for more than a decade, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon.