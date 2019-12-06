Nick Cannon Fires Back At Eminem After New Mariah Carey Diss: ‘Let’s Wild Out Marshall’

Nick Cannon responded to Eminem’s disses about him and his ex-wife Mariah Carey on Fat Joe’s new track ‘Lord Above’ and he took to Instagram to share a video that showed him clapping back at the rapper.

Nick Cannon, 39, doesn’t appreciate Eminem‘s latest words about him and his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 49, in a new diss track and he made sure to speak his piece on his Power 106 radio show on Dec. 6. The actor shared a video to his Instagram that showed the moment he spoke out about the 47-year-old rapper’s words in his feature on Fat Joe‘s new song “Lord Above” and let’s just say, he didn’t hold back! “We should change his name to percocet,” Nick said in the video before correcting himself, “What’s that pill that old people take? Cialis! We should change his name to Cialis!”

“Bring your walker, get out ya wheelchair, Eminem,” Nick continued. “Should I respond back to this? It’s not worthy of a response. I gotta get in my time machine, go get my gigolo jersey on.” He also used his caption for the video to call out the “Stan” creator, whose real name is Marshall Mathers. “Let’s Wild Out Marshall!!! 🤣🤣🤣@Eminem @mtvwildnout @NickCannonMornings In the MuthaFuk’n Santa Suit!!! 🎅🏾,” the caption read.

It’s no surprise Nick is speaking out to Em considering the harsh words that were said in the track, which is featured on Fat Joe’s new album Family Ties. “Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” Eminem rapped in the lyrics. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do S*it/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

This track isn’t the first one Eminem has rapped about Mariah, who he claims to have dated back in the early 2000s, in. He also brought up the songstress in his 2009 track “Bagpipes from Baghdad” and Nick had something to say about that one too. He insisted he tried to come “face to face” with Mr. Mathers when the track was released one year after he married the “Hero” crooner, but claimed he wasn’t up for it. “He didn’t wanna battle me, it could have went down. I was like, whatever he wanna do, I’m with it,” Nick said on T.I.’s podcast ExpediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris on Sept. 19. He continued, “You in a situation, we was flying back on a jet from Africa somewhere and this mother fu**er drop a song talking s**t, calling her all kind of b**ches and h*es. I’m like, this is my wife, this my new wife.”

Eminem has yet to speak out about Nick’s latest radio clap back, but we’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if he does!